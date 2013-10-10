Tech Support: Can anything beat ‘Gravity’ for Best Cinematography?

“Lights. Camera. Action.” This phrase is admittedly somewhat of a cliché, but it is iconic because it captures the feel of making a movie. Interesting that two of the three commands are directed to a film”s camera department. Without a camera, there is no cinema. Cinematography is essential, and when done well, from lighting to camera placement and movement to capturing the mood, there is no purer way to bring the director”s vision to screen.
Cinematography is awarded by every major critics” group, and has, by the standards of the crafts categories, a reasonable degree of public acknowledgment. The Academy”s cinematographers” branch cites five talented directors of photography (DPs) every year before the whole Academy gets to vote on the winner.
“Pretty films” and films of some visual scope, often with luscious and memorable landscapes, tend to do quite well here. Black-and-white titles do disproportionately well in landing nominations, but have difficulty winning. In recent years, there has also been an embrace of digital photography and 3D work. And it shouldn’t be surprising that Best Picture nominees also make up a good chunk of the nominees every year.
The branch is reasonably open to newbies; there are, after all, only two working cinematographers with more than five career nominations. Last year was actually the first time that there were no first-time nominees since 1978! That said, there are many DPs with between two and five career nominations and veterans tend to make up the better part of the branch”s nominees most years.
Emmanuel Lubezki has been robbed of wins in the eyes of some observers for his last two nominations, “The Tree of Life” and “Children of Men.” He has also been nominated for “A Little Princess,” “Sleepy Hollow” and “The New World.” Four of those nominations came from collaborating with two directors: Terrence Malick and Alfonso Cuarón. Malick”s “To the Wonder” already seems forgotten so it”s likely safe to say that Cuarón’s “Gravity” is Lubezki’s ticket to the big show this year. Despite the heavy use of non-traditional photography methods, the absolutely breathtaking nature of the work, as well as the trend in recent winners, makes one wonder if Lubezki will finally get his due this year.
Lubezki is not the only contender with two films in the running (one of them starring George Clooney). Phedon Papamichael has been doing quality work on Oscar contenders for years (“Sideways,” “Walk the Line,” “3:10 to Yuma”). His best chance this year is likely Clooney”s “The Monuments Men.” This category loves a war film and Papamichael will have the chance to show a unique perspective of the World War II battlefield in the film. However, Papamichael also has Alexander Payne’s “Nebraska,” and as noted above, black-and-white films draw the eye of this branch. Landscapes of Americana can”t hurt either. While it”s clear what Lubezki”s major horse is this year, it”s more uncertain with Papamichael. I”m inclined to lean towards “The Monuments Men,” though we”ll have to wait and see.
Perhaps the safer bet for a first time nomination is Sean Bobbitt for “12 Years a Slave.” Steve McQueen”s latest is a crafts category behemoth. Bobbitt has lensed a variety of memorable interiors and exteriors in the American South – the use of lighting and landscape is just what this category tends to embrace. With the massive nomination haul I”m expecting for this film, I”d be quite surprised if it didn’t show up here.
Frank G. DeMarco”s work on J.C. Chandor”s “All is Lost” looks set for great acclaim. I waiver in my mind about the extent to which this film will catch on with the Academy, but if gets major traction outside its lead performance, I”d expect to see this among the first potential categories – it is, after all, a film whose crafts will be key to its success, given that it only has one performance and almost no dialogue (and thus is about as far away from Chandor”s wordy ensemble debut as one could imagine).
Bruno Delbonnel has managed nominations for “Amélie,” “A Very Long Engagement” and “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” Each of these films had a great look and the fact that he”s earned the nominations demonstrates branch respect, because these were very singular nominations for films that weren’t embraced throughout the Academy. This year, Delbonnel has lensed the Coen brothers” acclaimed “Inside Llewyn Davis.” Given the popularity of this film, Delbonnel”s history and the acclaimed look of the film, I”d say he has an excellent shot at a nod.
The Coens’ typical DP of choice is Roger Deakins, and he would likely have shot “Inside Llewlyn Davis” were it not being filmed at the same time as last year’s “Skyfall.” This year he has Denis Villeneuve”s “Prisoners.” Deakins’ photography captured the mood exquisitely in this film – the lighting and use of windshields and rain show that he never misses an opportunity to make images pop, but not distractingly. The film”s somewhat surprising box office success, as well as its respected status with critics, mean that Deakins must be considered a threat.
An additional late September release with a very memorable look (albeit glossy rather than dark) would be Ron Howard”s “Rush,” lensed by Anthony Dod Mantle (winner for “Slumdog Millionaire,” which also remains his only Oscar nomination to date). Capturing these car races was no easy task, and the look of the film as a whole is sleek, memorable and professional. But will lackluster box office ultimately hurt it here? It”s hard to say but it can”t help.
Another film without “look at me” cinematography per se but with a tremendously memorable look would be Paul Greengrass”s “Captain Phillips.” Barry Ackroyd”s neo-realistic photography was finally recognized by the Academy with a nod for “The Hurt Locker.” I fully expect “Captain Phillips” to grab a good handful of Oscar nominations. Ackroyd, whose handheld camera captured the tension on the sea, has a good shot at being one of them.
Ackroyd is not the only DP in the hunt for nod #2 with a Tom Hanks movie. Also in that boat would be John Schwatzman, a former nominee for “Seabiscuit.” It is unclear how well “Saving Mr. Banks” will be received, though Hollywood treating itself usually goes over well. But live action Disney movies? Hit-and-miss (usually miss) with Oscar. Also, it isn’t clear if the cinematography will be the highlight. But if it does hit it off big, it”ll have to be considered a contender down the line in the crafts categories.
Another title in the “to be seen” category is David O. Russell”s “American Hustle.” Will this continue the director’s amazing run from recent years? If it does, Linus Sandgren”s retro photography could score big. But then again, Russell”s recent contenders haven”t really been a factor in this category.
There must be some reason that “The Book Thief” was brought forward to 2013. It”s a cliché but films about the Holocaust do tend to find favor with the Academy. In the midst of so many contenders with higher profile actors, writers, directors and crew, I cannot help but wonder if this one will get lost in the shuffle. But if not, then Florian Ballhaus” camerawork could find itself in contention. Ballhaus” father is three-time nominee Michael Ballhaus.
Finally, I don”t want to entirely rule out Simon Duggan”s lensing of Baz Lurhmann”s “The Great Gatsby.” Lurhmann”s film was typical of the director: divisive but absolutely gorgeous. I think it will likely survive in the production design and costume design categories, and maybe it”s just a hunch, but I don”t want to rule it out here yet either.
Great list, but I’d also include Philippe Le Sourd’s exquisite lensing of Wong Kar Wai’s THE GRANDMASTER.
I might have included The Grandmaster, too, especially since TWC shows signs of wanting to push it hard below the line. Might have gone with a Mitty mention, too, but mostly a very solid list. And indeed, “Gravity” seems to have this walking away.
I’m currently predicting The Grandmaster for a wild-card nod — in much the same way that House of Flying Daggers got in a few years ago.
“he would likely have shot “Inside Llewlyn Davis” were it not being filmed at the same time as Denis Villeneuve’s “Prisoners” ”
Actually it was shot at the same time as ‘Skyfall’ and not ‘Prisoners’.
Yes, I think so. Inside Llewyn Davis would have been released last year, so Delbonnel must have shot this one simultaneously with Deakins’ Skyfall.
How about as very long shots The House Beyond the Pines and Ain’t Them Bodies Saints. Each has a very distinctive look that contributes to the film immeasurably.
The PLACE Beyond the Pines
I would love to see Place Beyond the Pines get a mention here, but Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, while featuring stellar cinematography, is a bit of a rip-off of Terrence Malick movies and of Roger Deakins’ work from 2007
Honestly, AMPAS should give Roger Deakins an Oscar that he should’ve gotten 6 years ago (“THE ASSASSINATION O/ JESSIE JAMES…”) and could’ve been remedied with “TRUE GRIT” or “SKYFALL”.
But hell, Lubezki puts a great effort.
In an ideal world, Deakins and Lubezki would TIE. ^_^
Oh, heck no…they each gotta win one and it better not be in a tie…that’s almost as bad as giving up and handing them an Honorary Oscar
Dude, why would a tie be bad? It’s hitting two birds with one stone. It would be totally unprecedented and joyful.
What cinematography? The film is over 80% special effects shots. I love Lubezki, and feel he should have won a few Oscars by now, but this is not cinematography. Just like ‘Life of Pi’ last year. Too many people buy into the concept that the best looking film should win Best Cinematography. This isn’t a traditionalist stance at all. If the images onscreen comprise of over 50% visual effects (in the case of this, ‘Avatar’, and ‘Pi,’ just about everything onscreen outside of the actors is), it is an accomplishment in visual effects and 3D technology, not cinematography.
Wrong. Shots still need to be lit and composed, camera still needs to be orchestrated. Just because it’s not traditional doesn’t mean it’s not cinematography.
I can’t even engage. All this is based on a really elementary understanding of cinematography and how it continues to progress. I hear you, understand where you’re coming from, but think you’re quite wrong-headed about it.
Actually, I suggest you read my interview with Claudio Miranda last year, at least as a starting point:
Sorry to come off snide here. I just think it’s incredibly disrespectful of the work that cinematographers put into these films to follow a facile trail of “but it’s all effects” logic. If you don’t think Lubezki was right there every single step of the way on conceiving the visual look of this film, or Miranda on “Life of Pi,” that what they are doing is composition, lighting effects plates, performing an incredible high wire act and, in the case of Lubezki here, willfully moving the bar, inventing technology, innovating with camera movement, etc., etc., I honestly think you could do with a little bit of research on what goes into it. Due respect.
These disciplines, cinematography, production design, are evolving in the digital space. Just as visual effects did. By your logic, why even consider “Life of Pi” and “Gravity” effects achievements? After all, it’s digital work. Not the practical wizardry of “special” effects that served the industry for so long. Computers changed the game in visual effects and, eventually, they did (and are doing) the same for other disciplines.
Couldn’t they lump Lubezki into the Visual Effects category alongside the folks who made the effects?
“Computers changed the game in visual effects and, eventually, they did (and are doing) the same for other disciplines”
It hasn’t really touched acting fully yet…just watch The Canyons…
“Couldn’t they lump Lubezki into the Visual Effects category alongside the folks who made the effects?”
Oh, come on.
Rodrigo Prieto should definitely be a contender for “Wolf of Wall Street” (if it’s released this year), no?
Beautifully shot film, that. But never gonna happen, alas.
No, of course not. I wonder if a critics group or two might stick up for it though…
Gorgeous work.
Gorgeous, yes. But aside from “The Man Who Wasn’t There,” has any film shot in color and converted to b/w been nominated?
The White Ribbon and The Artist.
Lubezki will undoubtedly win for his 5 nominations and Gravity’s global success. It sets a precedent for his innovations in camera movement and lighting, though arguably most of his merit lies on 3D work and visual effects.
I’ve got Gravity out front – and I hope it prevails – but after seeing 12 Years a Slave, I’m very curious about Bobbit’s chances. The work is just so exquisite.