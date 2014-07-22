Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J and more made a rap song for ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

#Wiz Khalifa #Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
07.22.14 4 years ago

The new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie got itself a new Teenage Music Ninja Track, it's a rap song, and it's called “Shell Shocked.”

I'm going to give you a minute to stop laughing.

“Shell Shocked” is by Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign and guests producers Kill The Noise & Madsonik. That's officially more features than there are turtles. Somebody has to call dibs on Splinter.

Beyond its many rhymers, “Shell Shocked” has all the things to make your favorite nine-year-old slam dance in the living room: big bass, clap track, trap clap and mastering with no restraint, on top of the recurring chorus “knock knock / you about to get shell shocked.”

In a press release, Wiz, Ty and Juicy J each justify why they decided to take on the song, with nary a mention of the obvious ($$$$$$$), and yet (and yes) there's mentions of Rolex watches and girls taking naughty pictures in its narrative.

God is dead and the world is on fire. Check out the single “Shell Shocked” below. Another TMNT rap classic is below that. “TMNT” is in theaters on Aug. 8.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wiz Khalifa#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TAGSJuicy JShell ShockedTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTMNTty dolla signWiz Khalifa

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP