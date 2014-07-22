Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J and more made a rap song for ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

The new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie got itself a new Teenage Music Ninja Track, it's a rap song, and it's called “Shell Shocked.”

I'm going to give you a minute to stop laughing.

“Shell Shocked” is by Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign and guests producers Kill The Noise & Madsonik. That's officially more features than there are turtles. Somebody has to call dibs on Splinter.

Beyond its many rhymers, “Shell Shocked” has all the things to make your favorite nine-year-old slam dance in the living room: big bass, clap track, trap clap and mastering with no restraint, on top of the recurring chorus “knock knock / you about to get shell shocked.”

In a press release, Wiz, Ty and Juicy J each justify why they decided to take on the song, with nary a mention of the obvious ($$$$$$$), and yet (and yes) there's mentions of Rolex watches and girls taking naughty pictures in its narrative.

God is dead and the world is on fire. Check out the single “Shell Shocked” below. Another TMNT rap classic is below that. “TMNT” is in theaters on Aug. 8.