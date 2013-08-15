‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ film pushed back to make room for ‘Transformers 4’

08.15.13 5 years ago

Fans will now have to wait two extra months to see Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello and Raphael kick some shell on the big scene again. 

Paramount Pictures has moved the Michael Bay-produced reboot of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” from June 6, 2014 to August 8 of that same year.

2014 is shaping up to be a crowded summer, but the move allows more breathing room for Paramount and Bay’s expected blockbuster “Transformers 4,” starring Mark Wahlberg. That film opens June 27, 2014, but will likely move up two days to Wednesday, July 25.

The “TMNT” move puts the film just one week away from Marvel’s highly anticipated “Guardians of the Galaxy,” set to open August 1. 

“TMNT” will combine live-action and CGI and stars Megan Fox, Alan Ritchson, Pete Ploszek, Jeremy Howard, Noel Fisher, Danny Woodburn, and Will Arnett. 

