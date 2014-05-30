Tell us what you thought of ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West’

Seth MacFarlane has always been a divisive comic talent: he makes no attempt to hide his obnoxiousness, much less apologize for it, and that bald, brash style either gets up viewers' noses or into their funnybones. (Or, in some cases, both simultaneously.) I've run, well, lukewarm and cold with him over the years: I was never on “Family Guy's” wavelength, while “Ted,” for all its misanthropic shortcomings, made me laugh despite myself.
Things took a downward turn with his ill-judged Oscar hosting stint, and I'm afraid to say they've got even worse with his comic western “A Million Ways to Die in the West.” Drew McWeeny was mildly tickled by MacFarlane's first starring vehicle (and I agree with him that Charlize Theron's feisty performance is its best feature), but I thought it a labored, laughless vanity project — not fit to shine the boots of “Blazing Saddles,” itself a film I actively dislike. But what did you think? Are you still on MacFarlane's side, or yearning for the relative comic genius of “We Saw Your Boobs?” Tell us in the comments, and vote in the poll after the jump.
The movie actually is funny. But, not funny enough to sustain 2 hours. The jokes are spread out amongst a lengthy, drawn out storyline that really isn’t that amusing, and makes you wait to laugh far too long for it to be a worthwhile comedy.
Just saw this today. (Maybe some Spoilers here). I must preface this by saying that I’m a huge Seth MacFarlane fan. Love Family Guy, American Dad, and Ted. Now, having said that, this movie was terrible. I wanted it to be good, I really did. I ignored the critics and the initial reviews thinking they just didn’t understand Seth’s brand of humor. I was disappointed. Sadly, all the best parts are in the trailer. Yes, there were some funny parts, but those didn’t make up for the other 90% of the movie putting me to sleep. When your main character has to walk back on the screen to explain why one of his jokes was funny, you just have to cover your face with your palm and shake your head. It was THAT bad. I’m sure the hardcore MacFarlane fans will sing the praises of this film regardless of their personal opinions of it, but I walked out of theater both disappointed and a little embarrassed for having seen it at all.
I thought… that it came out in August. Sorry!
You actively dislike Blazing Saddles — where’s your credibility?
And you judge people’s credibility on their allegiance to consensus — where’s yours?
Actually I don’t. I just wanted more information from you as to why you actively dislike Blazing Saddles?
The movie could have used a disciplined editor, a witty writer, and a gifted leading actor. Without those in place it is nothing more than MacFarlane’s self-indulgent failure
The movie was disappointing. I’ve never thought much of Seth McFarlane’s television shows, but “Ted” was quite funny. This was less so. I actually liked the chemistry between the two romantic leads (McFarlane and Theron). Charlize Theron is such a good sport. I never get the feeling she considers herself better than her co-stars, even in projects where she clearly is. My primary reaction: disappointed.
It was alright, the story meanders and there are a few laugh out loud moments, some jokes fall a bit flat (poop anyone?)
Not a complete waste of time but if it had been 15 minutes shorter, the jokes wouldn’t have been so spread out.