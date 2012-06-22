Tell us what you thought of ‘Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter’

If you bother with it, that is. Which you really shouldn’t. It’s terrible. But hey, that’s just one guy’s take. Anyway, “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” graces us with its presence this weekend, Seth Grahame-Smith’s second writing credit of the summer. (Both of them leaving something to be desired, to put it delicately.) If you do decide to brave this thing, do tell us what you thought. And offer up a grade above if you so choose.
Horrific cgi, crap for a plot line. I unfortunately read the book & was truly expecting something worthwhile. Sorely disappointed.
What happens is that most of the time that people read books and then see the movie….mostly the movie suck…i hate,when that happens
I totally get you
I enjoyed it. Fun effects, awesome action. Loved the piece with the horse stampede.
Great movie!! Better than Battlesh*t,I mean ship.
Lol
The issue I have with Behmambetov isn’t exactly personal but it runs deep. For all I know he is a cool guy and one of very few to make a directorial career in Hollywood coming from a post Soviet State. He even allegedly had a stint in the legendary Tashkent theatre called “Ilholm” (I am getting obscure, I know).
Few, if any, people reading this site will know what I’m talking about but a few years back he made a sequel to *the* quintessential post 60s Soviet movie called Irony of Fate. I cannot stress the (very deserved) stature that this movie has enough. Imagine if someone made a sequel to Casablanca and It’s a Wonderful Life at the same time and you may begin to understand. It is a perfect movie and there’s hardly anyone who’s been to Russia or lived in Soviet Union and doesn’t know it. I love “Irony of Fate” and the completely commercial sequel not only wasn’t anywhere close but actually ruined the ending of the first movie (not that I consider it “canon”) or anything.
I don’t mean to digress but I’d be interested if anyone here knows what I’m talking about and has any comments on Bekhmambetov’s earlier works.
You do a thread for this movie but not for Men In Black 3?
I had not seen MIB3 at the time and forgot to get to a post that weekend. Long memory you got there.
I hold a BA in Literature, Writing, and Film, so needless to say any movie adapted from a book sparks my interest. My interest in the horror genre is primary, and I had read this book and loved it. I loved how the researchers did their job and used historically accurate events and characters, and then Grahame-Smith simply fictionalized the vampire crux for the political issues of the time. Like slavery and the war. The book had real heart and kept my interest so much I read it in 8 hours. The movie fell so far from the book it was disappointing to say the least, especially since the screenwriter and the author were the same person. If you didn’t read the book, the movie must have made no sense to you, because it didn’t give any time to developing the characters or the storyline at all. And, for those of us who did read the book, the liberties taken, were not in the pursuit of our happiness that’s for sure!
No thanks.
The fighting scenes looked cool and there was apparent effort put in by all involved. Everything else looked like crap. It was like even the director was telling the audience, “Yeah, I don’t care about this shit either.”
I know this doesn’t matter much to a lot of people, but I liked it more then Prometheus. I always enjoyed Timur’s directing, as a fun flashy action fueled kind of thing. Fun night at the movies.
I just saw the movie and I thought re-writing a historical figure to add vampires was poor. I wasn’t impressed how the movie demean Lincoln to fight the undead was not a good story ay all.
So this film took $6.3m at the US box office on Friday.
At $8 per ticket that’s the equivalent to the entire population of Austin, Texas going to see it.
Makes you think, doesn’t it.
Battleship was awful. Abraham Lincoln is pretty good — not the greatest, but certainly not the worst movie you can see. It’s a good popcorn flick and people seem to be more hung up by the idea more than anything. It’s got a solid story, great effects and Timor directing.
The movie itself was alright – nothing great but not awful either. What was awful, however, were the asshole teenagers who sat across from me and decided to give their commentary on every god damn thing that happened in the movie. It drove me nuts.
But yeah, I’d give the movie a 3/5