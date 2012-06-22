D+

Tell us what you thought of ‘Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter’

06.22.12 6 years ago 17 Comments

If you bother with it, that is. Which you really shouldn’t. It’s terrible. But hey, that’s just one guy’s take. Anyway, “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” graces us with its presence this weekend, Seth Grahame-Smith’s second writing credit of the summer. (Both of them leaving something to be desired, to put it delicately.) If you do decide to brave this thing, do tell us what you thought. And offer up a grade above if you so choose.

