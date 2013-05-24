Tell us what you thought of ‘Before Midnight’

For many of our readers, I know today has been circled on the calendar for a long while. Richard Linklater’s “Before Midnight” brings a third look into the lives of Celine (Julie Delpy) and Jesse (Ethan Hawke). It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival where it was very well received and was soon after picked up by Sony Pictures Classics. It featured prominently in our summer movie preview feature here at HitFix and I, of course, am over the moon for the film. I can’t wait to give it another look. For now, though, let’s hear what you thought of it. Rifle off your thoughts in the comments section and as always, feel free to vote in our poll below.
Well, if the rapturous reviews are any indication, I’m sure I will love it, as I did the first two.
Can’t wait to see this. I love the first one “Before Sunrise” so much! Kris, how would you rank the three films?
I’d say Sunrise > Midnight > Sunset
Before Midnight is one of the best films of the year. It is one of the rare relationship films that is honest, funny and romantic. If the Oscars had enough guts–this film would be nominated for 3 Oscars. Best original screenplay;Best actress; and Best picture.
Considering the reviews it’s gotten…this is looking like a strong possibility for a Best Picture nomination. At the very least screenplay. Maybe Director/Actress depending on how the rest of the year shakes out. Maybe some token, “Why aren’t we talking up Hawke for Best Actor more?” discussion.
Exquisite . . lovely . . intoxicating . . best of the year, so far, easily.
LOVED IT. Fantastically engaging and stunning and such a ridiculous (in a good way) roller coaster of emotions. This needs to be in the year end discussions of things. Come on Sony!
I don’t like, I prefer Before Sunset.
It’s excellent, but…. (spoiler alert)
I felt Celine as a character went too such a gut-punching extreme, that (unless this sort of thing has happened before and is just part of their relationship cycle) I found it hard to recover from. The end then came too soon for me. I would have wished to see something more from Celine that counteracted the bitter taste she left me with in the previous 20-30 minutes.
Not that the film needed to be “balanced”, but it did feel to me that Celine as a character was made to look at lot worse than Jessie.
I wouldn’t be surprised though if others may perceive the film and characters differently. It may be a bit of a Rorschach test. Certainly would be curious to see other’s responses.
Can’t wait to see this…
By the way, is the trailer for Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine attached to this one? Anyone in the crowd saw it?
10/10 Absolutely loved it, this is as close to perfect in a movie series. My only issue was I thought they made Celine a bit more antagonizing, but after looking back at the last movie, she had similar high nerves there, so no major issue. The movie is pure gold as are the other two, incredible filmmaking in so many ways.