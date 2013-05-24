Tell us what you thought of ‘Before Midnight’

05.24.13 5 years ago 13 Comments

For many of our readers, I know today has been circled on the calendar for a long while. Richard Linklater’s “Before Midnight” brings a third look into the lives of Celine (Julie Delpy) and Jesse (Ethan Hawke). It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival where it was very well received and was soon after picked up by Sony Pictures Classics. It featured prominently in our summer movie preview feature here at HitFix and I, of course, am over the moon for the film. I can’t wait to give it another look. For now, though, let’s hear what you thought of it. Rifle off your thoughts in the comments section and as always, feel free to vote in our poll below.

TAGSBEFORE MIDNIGHTEthan HawkeIn ContentionJULIE DELPYRICHARD LINKLATER

