Tell us what you thought of ‘Flight’

Alright, enough out of us about “Flight.” You know I like it and you’ve heard what screenwriter John Gatins, co-star John Goodman and star Denzel Washington have to say. It’s time to get your thoughts on the film, which finally makes it to the arrival gate (ugh, I know) nationwide today. So when and if you get around to seeing the film, come on back here and tell us your thoughts. And feel free to rate the film via the tool above.
Denzel’s performance was staggeringly good, but beyond the harrowing crash sequence I think it really veered off into kind of manipulative, predictable, and often tacky (with the whole religious angle they tried to take) in a way that I just really couldn’t take seriously especially going into that ending. The OD sequence set to “Under the Bridge” was my first hint that I was in for a long one. Not sure why so many major critics are taking such a liking to it apart from Washington’s performance.
I thought it was a very strong film, with a great cast. Washington, obviously, should definitely be in the hunt for the Oscar; possibly his best since “Malcolm X”. There’s a bunch of other really good performances here, though in parts not likely to get Oscar attention (I could definitely see Kelly Reilly ending up on my own top five, but in the actual nominees that’s not happening). Tamara Tunie has one really dynamite scene.
I was actually quite fond of the supporting players – Brian Geraghty, Kelly Reilly, Melissa Leo and especially James Badge Dale. Wonderful. Parts of Denzel’s performance actually annoyed me. He does, however, have a few Oscar clips and will definitely be nominated.
One thing to note. I remember around the time of The Pelican Brief, he refused to include a kissing scene with Julia Roberts in the film because he didn’t want to “disrespect” his (black) wife. I wonder what changed now that he’s kissing Kelly Reilly…?
I didn’t even realize that was Melissa Leo when I was watching it.
I also wondered about “The Pelican Brief”, because this is the first time I can recall him kissing a white woman onscreen. March of progress, I guess.
Denzel has a kissing/sex scene with Milla Jovovich in Spike Lee’s He Got Game.
I saw it tonight and really enjoyed it. As most can agree, it’s Washington’s movie all the way and he absolutely nails it. Commanding, nuanced, complicated, and deeply human. The flight sequence was phenomenally terrifying. I thought the ensemble was very well-cast, and on a separate tangent- strikingly and appropriately diverse. Reilly, in particular, was wonderful but most of my issues with the film lie with her character. I just wish she had more to do, more of a journey for us to see, instead of just disappearing. And I just thought her recovery seemed way too easy, suddenly she’s sober and determined. But, this is a minor quibble. I really liked the moral questions the film asked, and thought it was extremely thought-provoking. I had small issues with tone (the jesus scene with the young couple, and the coke scene before the final hearing felt off) but largely thought the film succeeded far more than it stumbled. And Washington’s performance is one for the books.
I wish she’d stuck around too, but it makes sense from a narrative standpoint for her not to come back. Her departure is part of his bottoming out, and things aren’t going to get better for him before he admits he has a problem, so as far as the redemption narrative goes I feel like it’d kind of be cheating to bring her back after she’s left.
I totally agree with you. I have no issue with her leaving, for all the reasons you mentioned, but I wish we could have seen more of her journey and struggle before she did leave. Great performance either way.
Agreed about those two scenes you brought up– the Jesus scene and the coke one were way off-base with the film. In fact, I felt like it might of glorified his addiction a little too much.
I was left wondering if the film was morally bankrupt given that the audience derives pleasure from all the worst parts.
I wonder what people’s general consensus of ‘Cast Away’ was when it came out. Because that was a Zemeckis movie that the public loved that got good reviews and who had a stand-out male lead performance that most of the blogosphere doesn’t quite love (some do, some hate).
I feel like the same thing might happen with ‘Flight’. Just a hunch.
It’s solid. Conventional, but effective.
The nudity was certainly not needed, however, and went against what otherwise felt like very old-fashioned filmmaking.
I’m not complaining.
good times
Liked it a lot, and I agree that that was Washington’s best performance in years.
****SPOILERS BELOW*****
I didn’t hate the conclusion, but I did feel like they could have put way more effort into his conscience catching up with him like it did; he spent most of the movie coming off as the type of guy who really would have been fine with telling one more lie if it would put the whole thing behind him. I don’t think that would have been a hard thing to fix.
I wondered about that, but I think his immediate, visceral response to when Cheadle initially brings up the idea of passing the blame onto the deceased flight attendant gave a pretty clear indication that he considered that a bridge too far.
He actually NEVER lied about the fact that he was drunk and high. Even in the beginning he almost humorously thought he could clean up before toxicology was done. The first time he had to lie was in that climatic scene and it was also the first time he saw his dead lover since the crash. So I disagree. All throughout the picture he manipulated those around him to lie for him and do his dirty work. The film’s nuanced arc was subtly building toward his having to tell ONE LIE about the accident and his choice was compelling and completely consistent with his character. He is the consummate “honest drunk.”
I agree that all the acting was superb and I’m one for longshots so I’m hoping James Badge Dale’s cameo proves to be that rare one-scene Oscar nominated performance! Sheer genius!
I think the climax in the end could have been sharper had the movie spend more time with developing the flight attendant’s character—her nudity was not enough.
CaptainCanada, that’s not how I viewed that scene at all. I viewed it as Don Cheadle accusing him of being the drunk one and therefore implicating that he’d be caught– hence, his angry, “want to get out of here” reaction. The ending change-of-heart seemed abrupt.
I didn’t like it. I didn’t think Washington’s performance was one for the ages. This is the kind of part he was all too happy to take and it shows in his acting choices. I really like Tamara Tunie. Never forgetting her supporting turn in Devil’s Advocate.
I thought the film was good and Washington was superb.
That said, my father (who lives in another state) walked into the movie expecting what the trailers offered and was VERY disappointed that it wasn’t a terror-in-the-skies movie (ugh), but a “slow, cerebral” thing.
I wonder how many people will feel the same.
I tried to gauge people’s reactions as I was leaving my own theater and I kept hearing smatterings of “well, he’s always good” or “oh, he was excellent”. No one was talking about the movie, itself. But that’s not necessarily out of the ordinary, either.
Yeah I think this was Denzel’s movie start to finish. I enjoyed the film but had problems with the Kelly Reilly character – thought she was unnecessary and hated that they had her in the opening. It took away from Denzel’s arc.
I enjoyed the film because Denzel was excellent and really kept me engaged and frustrated (in a good way). Other than that and the scary flight sequence, nothing else is remarkable.
My audience was much more active than I expected. After about halfway through, there were audible gasps, throwing hands up in the air in frustration, and vocal “No!”s every time Denzel grabbed another drink.
So it’ll be interesting to see what average moviegoing audiences think. Not only does the trailer make it look a lot breezier than it is but they are probably not used to seeing films with such heavy themes and unlikeable protagonists.
Oh and as active as the audience was, you could hear a pin drop at the conclusion of the crash scene.
The nudity certainly grabbed my attention! It’s probably the only positive I can find in this poorly written and utterly predictable film. It felt like the leads had dialed it up to 20 and were giving high school drama level monologues, and the religious angle was laughably on the nose.
I wish I had seen Wreck it Ralph instead.
Denzel was stellar in this movie. I think this is his best performance ever. I’d consider it for best pic–it needed a tighter script tho.
The sequence in the airplane was great.
I wonder how this movie is received in the AA community?
I believe the aa community will embrace this film…complicated people make great alcoholics wheter it be in hollywood oe real life…addiction is one bastard of a disease!
I liked training day better!…everything denzel is awesome, but when it goes against his real self, it must be awful hard to do some of his movies
which in turn make him a great actor!