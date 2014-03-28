Tell us what you thought of ‘Noah’

It says something that even detractors of Darren Aronofsky's “Noah” remain in his corner for the most part, and at least the vast majority of them (those who aren't quick to be dismissive and move on, adding absolutely nothing to the discussion) are willing to consider. Personally, I found the film to be a big miss, but I also know it's a passion project of Aronofsky's and coming off the wild success of “Black Swan,” it was now or never for this one. I'm happy he made the movie and the ambition is readily apparent on the screen. Sometimes that swagger hits (“The Fountain” is an all-timer). Sometimes it doesn't. But I'll be curious to hear what the readership thinks, so if you make it out to the film this weekend, head on back here with your thoughts.