Tell us what you thought of ‘Noah’

It says something that even detractors of Darren Aronofsky's “Noah” remain in his corner for the most part, and at least the vast majority of them (those who aren't quick to be dismissive and move on, adding absolutely nothing to the discussion) are willing to consider. Personally, I found the film to be a big miss, but I also know it's a passion project of Aronofsky's and coming off the wild success of “Black Swan,” it was now or never for this one. I'm happy he made the movie and the ambition is readily apparent on the screen. Sometimes that swagger hits (“The Fountain” is an all-timer). Sometimes it doesn't. But I'll be curious to hear what the readership thinks, so if you make it out to the film this weekend, head on back here with your thoughts.
Gonna see it this weekend. Kris, do you see any Oscar prospects for this one? Seems forever since Crowe was in the discussion
I do not. Maybe they can insinuate it into some crafts races but I don’t expect it to figure, particularly with Ridley Scott’s flick on the way. I liked the score, though it was nowhere near as instantly iconic as Mansell’s work on The Fountain or Requiem, but I will say the sound was exceptional.
I found myself really surprised by my reaction to the film while sitting through its end credits after a screening today. I’ve always been a big Aronofsky fan but I can’t say I was really anticipating this one as I usually do with his films. I grew up attending church and sunday school and although I’ve kinda outgrown it somewhat and haven’t gone in awhile, I still find myself captivated by the idea of faith and how powerful an effect it can have on some people. So I went into Noah not entirely sure how Aronofsky would tackle the concept, but found myself absolutely bowled over by his take on it. I think it’s one of his best, a powerful film anchored by one of Russell Crowe’s best performances (if not the best of his career). I thought it was an achingly human take on the material, concerned with interesting philosophical questions that do not come with easy answers. If I have one takeaway from the film, it’s that sometimes it’s not enough to just put your faith in something, sometimes humanity has to do it’s own part.
Anyway, I’ll be surprised if this doesn’t make my top ten come year’s end, and I don’t remember the last time I said that about a film so early in the year (Zodiac maybe?). Libatique has some damn fine shots in there to boot.
I don’t expect many to have the same reaction I did, but damn if I’m not impressed. A truly unique take on a biblical tale that I totally did not expect to love this much.
I pretty much agree with what you’ve written here, as I was rather stunned by how taken I was by the whole thing. Although it felt a little uneven in the second half, I still thought it was more entertaining than I ever expected it to be. I’d give it a solid B+
Kris, why was it a big miss for you? I thought it was astonishing and very much an Aronofsky film. What strikes me the most about this movie is the questions it raises on whether the Creator (the film is careful never to call Him by His name) should be blindly obeyed. More than anything, it struck me with this question of whether we as human beings are really the Creator’s biggest mistake and whether we deserve to have a flood wipe us out right here, right now. I’m sure I’m not the only who thought this film was making a connectin between then and now, and all of that made for a fascinating film. I think everyone in the cast was terrific and while it did go on too long, the melodrama felt large enough that it was always fascinating to watch. I also think this is my early contender for Best Cinematography (Matthew Libathique’s work is remarkable) but we’ll see about that as the year wears on. I’ll just say, I was riveted throughout….
It just felt sort of tone deaf and I didn’t find it in keeping with Aronofsky’s work on the whole to date. Sure, his accents are here and there, but it felt hampered. Makes me wonder if there was some truth to the internal struggle after all.
Interesting that you feel that way, because I found it unmistakably an Aronofsky film. He has always gravitated towards this grandiose form of melodrama (except for The Wrestler, but that was a departure of sorts) and it’s in keeping with the themes he’s handled of protagonists committed to something and suffering so much for it that one winders if it was all worth it. He previously handled the physical demands of wrestling and ballet and the idea of living forever, here he tackles the demands of one’s blind faith in something. I think this is what attracted him to Noah, a character who had to sacrifice nearly everyone on the planet for his faith in the Creator. That was my take on it anyway. Not sure what you mean by tone deaf, though…
Looking forward to seeing this one. I thought “The Fountain” was his big miss…it was a complete mess and didn’t really make much sense. “Pi” is one of the worst films I’ve ever seen, but “Black Swan” and “Requiem for a Dream” are two of my favorites, so I’ll probably either love or hate “Noah.”
Aside from a draggy final 30 minutes, I thought it was powerful, beautiful, and well acted. Enjoyed it. Had a few grip-my-chair awe moments that I rarely get nowadays.
Extremely disappointed. Russel Crowe did a great job with a deluded interpretation of Noah. The Watchers whom he elevated as heroes were the reason for the Flood . They taught mankind every form of war and perversion that exists. To give them the status as protector and builders of the Ark is pathetic. If he had done any real searching he could have made a classic for all time that would span generations . Instead it’s just another attempt to call evil good and good evil. Recommended homework for this big FAIL, read ” Forbidden Mysteries of Enoch “.
Something about the last 25 minutes or so felt uninspired. I enjoyed so much of the movie, enjoyed it as a whole, I even found myself getting emotional at times. but something about that ending felt very plain. However, even with the semi-stale ending I’m a fan, and have to say this is my favorite movie of the year so far.
Sort of off topic, I find it interesting that the different circles I run around with all have preconceived notions or baggage that’s keeping them from checking the movie out. Without having seen it everyone I speak to about it has an idea of what the movie is or should be. My atheist friends won’t watch it because it’s “about religion” and my believer friends won’t see it because they hear it deviates from the source material. Who’s watching this movie?
Couldnt have said your first paragraph better.
Russell Crowe bringing Old Testament realness. (The other actors “emoted” well, but Crowe was biblical inside and out.)