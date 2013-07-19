Tell us what you thought of ‘Only God Forgives’

A mere two months ago people were clamoring to see Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Only God Forgives” in Cannes. This afternoon, I watched it from my couch. Video-on-demand can be pretty awesome like that. The director’s “Drive” follow-up hits theaters and VOD today and I know it’s been at the top of a lot of people’s lists, so assuming you’ve seen it or will over the weekend, tell us what you think. I found it to be little more than an exercise, but I guess I’m okay with Refn keeping in shape, so to speak. Guy wasn’t too high on it at Cannes either, but that’s us. Cut loose with your own thoughts in the comment section here and go ahead and vote in our poll below. And as always, feel free to discuss anything else you might have seen recently. Open thread.
I saw it when it premiered in Denmark immediately after Cannes. Except for a couple of nice aesthetic touches, the movie left me completely cold. A classic example of style over substance, which in Refn’s case isn’t really saying much considering how intertwined the two are in his genre-heavy work. But, as a a narrative the film drags along without a hint of excitement or deeper meaning. The only thing I kind of liked was the fact that the god-like Thai police officer sings in a cabaret club of sorts after hours. At least that brings in a very deliberate hint of humor (of the grotesque kind).
Kristin Scott Thomas was the only good thing about this dull movie, and that even though her character felt as sketchy as everything else. I like myself some creey oedipal mother-son-drama, bit this one was so … well, dissatisfying.
damn, it´s late here…. “creepy” oedipal…. and “but” (not bit)…
I can’t remember what was so special about Drive except its stylish execution and Only God Forgive refines the same exercise with a small eye-for-an-eye morality tale.
Just finished watching Only God Forgives. Really didn’t do anything for me at all, despite some interesting visuals here and there. To me it just felt like Refn took all the parts I didn’t care for in Drive and turned it into a 90 minute film.
Half way through it. VOD. Loving that. So far, beautiful, but meaningless? Not done yet, though.
By the way, may we have a Tell Us What You Thought of ‘The Way Way Back’ thread? Loved it.
The Winding Refn film will never come to the boonies where I live. So I saw “The Heat” instead and had a surprisingly good time. Good fomulaic comedies are an underrated diversion. Sandra Bullock can really do no wrong.
The reviews have provided some quality chuckles.
Beautiful, but only ok…
I can’t remember the last movie I hated more than Only God Forgives. If given the choice between watching this movie again and staring at Geraldo’s half naked photo for 90 minutes, I’ll take half naked Geraldo.