Tell us what you thought of ‘Only God Forgives’

#Ryan Gosling
07.19.13 5 years ago 10 Comments

A mere two months ago people were clamoring to see Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Only God Forgives” in Cannes. This afternoon, I watched it from my couch. Video-on-demand can be pretty awesome like that. The director’s “Drive” follow-up hits theaters and VOD today and I know it’s been at the top of a lot of people’s lists, so assuming you’ve seen it or will over the weekend, tell us what you think. I found it to be little more than an exercise, but I guess I’m okay with Refn keeping in shape, so to speak. Guy wasn’t too high on it at Cannes either, but that’s us. Cut loose with your own thoughts in the comment section here and go ahead and vote in our poll below. And as always, feel free to discuss anything else you might have seen recently. Open thread.

