Tell us what you thought of ‘The Dictator’

I haven’t caught up with Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest shenanigans in “The Dictator” yet but the wife thinks it looks funny so maybe we’ll make it out this weekend. I do get the sense that things are running a bit thin and hope Cohen can jump into this Freddy Mercury thing ASAP for a nice shift (not that collaborations with Tim Burton and Martin Scorsese haven’t been refreshing). Anyway, I imagine many of you will be seeing it, too, so when/if you do, head on back here with your thoughts.