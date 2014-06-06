Tell us what you thought of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’

Only a couple of months ago, I had never heard of John Green or “The Fault in Our Stars” — as clear a sign as any that I'm no longer a spring chicken, since for a certain demographic and generation, the film adaptation of the young-adult bestseller is the biggest event of the summer. I remain mostly in the dark, since the film has yet to be screened for UK press, but I've gathered from responses so far that Josh Boone's film, a romance between two teens who meet at a cancer support group, looks poised to be a “Love Story”-type sensation for contemporary teens — though evidently older folks have been weeping their way through it too. (Perhaps someday it'll earn a spot in our list of the all-time greatest tearjerkers.)
HitFix's Drew McWeeny was moved, even if he had minor reservations about the whole. Now it's over to you: did you film hit you where it hurts? Or were you dry-eyed throughout? Tell us in the comments, and vote in our poll after the jump.
Lovely movie. The 2 leads are great, both inidividually, and especially together. I felt too emotionally manipulated in the last 20 minutes or so. But its a better-than-average teen-cancer flick, for sure. The kids in my theater ate it up.
1) Why is Von Trier’s Dancer in the Dark not on this dismal list?
2) I have not yet seen this movie, but I have many, many apprehensions regarding it. Simply because teens have eaten this movie up like Friday night pizza, does not make it promising. I know plenty of teenagers who adored God’s Not Dead, The Avengers, and The Spectacular Now; all of which gave me permanent migraines.
Albeit I concede that my correlation is not causation, I am choosing only to make the argument that TFIOS may be rather mediocre and not that it absolutely will be. In other words, I don’t plan on seeing it soon.
Edge of tomorrow was great.
Emily Blunt is awesome!!!! She totally is the star, can’t get enough of her.
“Why is Von Trier’s Dancer in the Dark not on this dismal list?”
Because, while a couple of contributors voted for it, it didn’t get enough points. Simple, really.
“Dancer in the Dark” is manipulative dreck. Tearjerker my bum.
Yes, tearjerkers are never manipulative.
Not as grossly, gratuitously, gag-inducingly as that one, no.
I don’t think I’m hyperbolizing when I say Shailene delivers (another) one of the best performances in a teen movie of all time.
Mediocre. The only award this movie might win is best euology since there’s 17 to choose from. Laura Dern was very moving but the young leads did not rise above the atrocious material and trite dialogue.