Tell us what you thought of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’

06.06.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

Only a couple of months ago, I had never heard of John Green or “The Fault in Our Stars” — as clear a sign as any that I'm no longer a spring chicken, since for a certain demographic and generation, the film adaptation of the young-adult bestseller is the biggest event of the summer. I remain mostly in the dark, since the film has yet to be screened for UK press, but I've gathered from responses so far that Josh Boone's film, a romance between two teens who meet at a cancer support group, looks poised to be a “Love Story”-type sensation for contemporary teens — though evidently older folks have been weeping their way through it too. (Perhaps someday it'll earn a spot in our list of the all-time greatest tearjerkers.)

HitFix's Drew McWeeny was moved, even if he had minor reservations about the whole. Now it's over to you: did you film hit you where it hurts? Or were you dry-eyed throughout? Tell us in the comments, and vote in our poll after the jump.

