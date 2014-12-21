Tell us what you thought of ‘The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies’

We haven't done one of these in a while, as the Oscar season has continued to take hold and staggered releases have made it a little difficult to suss out just how available some of these films might be to a wider audience. But obviously “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” has been blasted out globally, and I imagine there are some opinions on it locked and loaded.
My take? I sort of loved it. It might even be might favorite of the entire “Lord of the Rings” saga (save, perhaps, the extended “Fellowship of the Ring”). I actually felt something, which was a shift for the “Hobbit” series for me, and the action and spectacle was absorbing and fantastic. Martin Freeman also crushed it, proving that his might well be the finest performance of all six films. But I was never a big “Ringnut” and always found the original trilogy severely overvalued, so take from these thoughts what you will. After being more or less OK with “An Unfinished Journey” and finding “The Desolation of Smaug” pretty much impossible to engage with, this was refreshing. But it's also packed with all the stuff we've been waiting to see depicted. There's probably a great four-and-a-half hour version of this trilogy to be pieced together.
Anyway, enough about me. What about you? Did you make it out to see the close of Jackson's Middle Earth sextet? (Though I guess he's been suggesting/threatening more.) If and when you do catch it, head on back here with your thoughts and vote in our poll.
I was ready to hate the movie. I thought it would drag forever and I would be checking the watch every five minutes. For my surprise, the movie was totally engaging, the visual spectacular, the action really good and the pacing was great. Time went by really fast and I was actually sad when it ended. I couldn’t believe I wanted more. Awesome movie and I agree with you. It’s one of the best in the entire saga.
I’m ready to be in the minority but, I actually enjoyed this one. That said, it (and the other Hobbit films) dont hold a candle to the LOTR films, for me. They just pale. But yeah, I was ok with this one.
It moves at a good clip. Great action. Some nice emotional beats are struck. I like how it ended back in the Shire with the Fellowship tie-in.
My biggest issues with these Hobbit films have been:
1) the source material simply isnt grand enough to warrant the epic 3-movie drammaatticc(!!!!) treatment that the LOTR got. That lead to tonal issues and unevenness in the storytelling.
And 2) as impressive as the fx are, I felt overwhelmed by the soul-sucking CGI in this trilogy.
But yeah, as an experience in a movie theater, I had a pretty good time.
Whats up with the large spaces between paragraphs lately? Or is it just me??
Something we’re trying to fix.
The negative: This movie represented everything I hate about Jackson’s Tolkien movies: Massive, unengaging battles with increasingly wobbly cgi; longwinded speeches and not a shred of originality in the storytelling.
The positive: Freeman was very, very good, without him this would be insufferable.
I would also like to see a condensed version. The bloated action sequences killed this trilogy, the worst being the forging of the giant gold dwarf at the end of part 2.
Maybe one of the worst films I’ve ever seen. It shouldn’t even qualify as a film. It’s a compilation of footage that was never meant to fill out two and a half hours strung together with a day’s worth of reluctant reshoots and half-assed CGI.
Can Topher Grace edit these three films into one movie, too?
I didn’t like it. It was something akin to The Matrix Revolutions — all combat, next to no plot.
It wasn’t boring though. It had enough action to keep things at a pace, but textually, I felt this movie might as well been a 30 minutes short — and that’s a feeling pointing me to there not being a single, solid reason for this trilogy to exist. It should’ve been always single film.
I think the biggest issue with The Hobbit films, as many others have pointed out, is that the amount of material in the novel didn’t really lend itself to being expanded into a trilogy. There are great emotional beats in all of these films, and pretty much all of them involve the fantastic Martin Freeman, but I don’t think there’s any doubt that they would have been even more impactful had they been present in just one film, rather than stretched out among numerous films so their impact is weakened.
With that said, I liked both An Unexpected Journey and this entry, mostly for Freeman, but they’re nothing I’m clamoring to re-watch. I will always re-watch the original LOTR trilogy however.
Thought parts of the film was very good.a good part of the battle scenes was like I was playing a computer game and very fake with jokes being made mid battle. I thought this was the worst film out of all 3 disappointed to say the least
I liked this film. Just liked. Which means, compared to the other two films, that’s a massive improvement.
I love The Lord of the Rings without a single reservation. Well, one: the Extended Editions are far superior in every way.
With The Hobbit films, I want Jackson to create “Contracted Editions” and squeeze out all of the unnecessary and stupid fat to craft something more akin to the two films (with the much better titles) this was supposed to be.
Most of the time spent in the Goblin Kingdom can be gone. A lot of the sillier stuff with Radaghast, gone. A lot of the first hour of the first film, gone. So much stuff in Laketown involving Stephen Fry’s Master (though I LOVE Stephen Fry and it hurts to say this), gone. So much stuff in getting to and then in Erebor, gone.
You can leave a lot of this film untouched, but honestly, this probably a good 15-30 minutes that can be cut from here or there without losing anything.
I bet you can create two 3 or 3 and a quarter hour films that are far better than the bloated mess that was this trilogy.
So please, Peter Jackson… give the films to Jamie Selkirk or John Gilbert and let them be merciless in constructing the fast-paced two-part adventure film The Hobbit was supposed to be.
Also, if you cut the whole Elf-Dwarf love story, and make it appear as if Tauriel actually dies, which still gives Legolas a reason to leave, that can shave off a goodly amount of time as well.
Especially because they really didn’t resolve the story much at all. Knowing who dies, I was expecting Tauriel to sail into the West out of a broken heart of something, but it was never mentioned. So just cut this unnecessary story all together.
Re: romance. It was awful and went nowhere. I highly doubt it had commercial value either since fans of romance don’t show up for movies where romance is marginal (like in this movie), while those who hate romance are annoyed when it’s shoe-horned in movies that are about something else.
I also don’t think we needed any particular, let alone so poorly executed, reason for Legolas to leave Mirkwood. He was ambassador in FOTR and his friendship with dwarf Gimli stemmed from putting aside their differences to fight Sauron and discovering in the process that they had much in common. No need for love triangle drivel.
I also thought that Elven King’s motivations were all over the place. In DOS, it appeared he was a dick because Smaug ruined his good looks (that zombie face moment that never reappeared). Then in BOTFA, they made a throwaway reference to his late wife who died in an orc attack. And he took love away after that and became a dick. That’s just poor writing. If wife died in dragon attack that also burned him it would make sense to show zombie face and then explain it’s really wife’s death that got to him. But that was so unrelated and also served only for that awful “certification” that Tauriel now knows real love. I thought for a moment that since they know true love they are now free to hook up. Either way…barf.
Saw it in IMAX 3D, which is the only way to see this, imo. I thought it was mostly great, fun to watch, with great pacing until the last 15 minutes or so.
LOTR trilogy is better in every way, but for fantastic spectacle, BOTFA satisfies.
Biggest and most easily fixed issues with the film?
THE ENDING WAS TOOOOOO LOOOONNGGGG.
-Close up on Tauriel when she’s kneeling over the dead dwarf. Cut ten seconds. Stayed on her face waaay too long. Ridiculous empty attempt for sentimentality. Took me right out of the film. Stupid.
-Thorin, can you die a little quicker? Takes waaay tooo long. Cut one third.
-Bilbo back in Shire, is asked by auctioneer who Thorin Oakenshield is. Bilbo stops, …”He was my friend.” CUT! Again, we already said goodbye to Thorin TWICE, once during his long rambling death speech, and another when Bilbo says farewell to the dwarves. By now, clearly Jackson is trying to wring as much sentimentality out of the audience as he can. RIDICULOUS.
A few other things:
-Some of the action sequences were phony looking. Legolas can do whatever he wants; that’s been established and it’s funny. But Bilbo killing/stopping several rampaging Orcs in a row by throwing small rocks at their heads? C’MON.
-Also, Bard the Dragonslayer had lots of screen time but I just didn’t care about him or the humans at all. The only human who evoked any feeling in me was the coward. Funny and sleazy.
-Finally, the music by Howard Shore was mediocre and overly sentimental in several spots, but that’s nothing new.
Barring those few details and overall the rest of the film was a fine fantasy spectacle and if you can see it on a large IMAX screen in 3D, DO IT! You’ll have fun.