Tell us what you thought of ‘The Monuments Men’

When George Clooney’s “The Monuments Men” was pushed back from its scheduled 2013 release date, the message was clearly sent that it wasn’t seen as awards material — but that didn’t have to be a bad thing. Perhaps it was simply a fun commercial caper to brighten up the drab February release slate, an “Ocean’s 11” in period dress. Then the reviews came out, suggesting there truly was cause for concern: Kris is among the few with at least a kind word for it, but others (including HitFix’s Drew McWeeny) have piled on it for being dull, pompous and featherweight all at once. It certainly went down like a lead balloon at the Berlinale, where it was booed by German audiences and accused of jingoism.

