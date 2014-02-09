Tell us what you thought of ‘The Monuments Men’

When George Clooney’s “The Monuments Men” was pushed back from its scheduled 2013 release date, the message was clearly sent that it wasn’t seen as awards material — but that didn’t have to be a bad thing. Perhaps it was simply a fun commercial caper to brighten up the drab February release slate, an “Ocean’s 11” in period dress. Then the reviews came out, suggesting there truly was cause for concern: Kris is among the few with at least a kind word for it, but others (including HitFix’s Drew McWeeny) have piled on it for being dull, pompous and featherweight all at once. It certainly went down like a lead balloon at the Berlinale, where it was booed by German audiences and accused of jingoism.
I have yet to see it for myself (there didn’t seem much point in catching up with it late at Berlin), but a number of you must have. So now it’s your turn to tell us: Is it that bad? Or is it still a reasonable romp? And has its star power and delayed release put a target on its back? Vote in the poll below, and share your thoughts in the comments.
Made me proud of the US. Audience clapped at end!!!
I liked it and find it suspect that the reviews it has received have been as poor as they are.
Is it amazing? Well, no. It is deep? No. Are there great characterizations? No. But I found it to be a good looking, well acted, interesting true story that I had never known about before.
Weak characterizations aside, the performances were very nice. Really
Liked Blanchett, though her character arc/narrative get the shaft. Jean Dujardin is charming. Loved the comrarderie btwn. Him and John Goodman. Bill Murray and Bob Balaban brought some laughs. Hugh Bonneville (Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey) brought nice gravitas to a pivotal role. And loved the cameo from Desplat.
For a Feb release, this was a very pleasant, Non-Awards season way to spend a night at the movies. My audience seemed to really enjoy it.
I just think critics REALLY had their claws out because of the release date issue. Its really true, once there is ANY issue with a films release, its like catnip for critics to go to town on a film.
What I find most funny about all of this is that I typically dont love Clooney or Clooney films. And here I actually dug one, and its, by far, his most dumped upon film yet.
Leatherheads might also be his most dumped upon film. Neither have more than one review in the red on Metacritic, but the box office for that was more of a problem. Not sure if critics really hated either movie, but saw both as pretty mediocre, along with Ides of March (which I enjoyed but found somewhat tv-esque). When you consider that his most lauded film is the agreeable but totally flat Good Night and Good Luck, you kind of have to conclude that Clooney is pretty unremarkable as a director. Proficient, but unremarkable.
Ha, and I thought that one was okay. Oo
“Too”
All in all, I thought it was worth seeing. It could have been pushed for December release and I thought it could have done all right for the Oscars.
Terrible.
Here’s some more on the art aspect:
