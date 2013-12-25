Tell us what you thought of ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’

12.25.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Every year, there’s at least one major holiday release that I don’t get round to before, well, the holidays — or, in my case, January — and Ben Stiller’s “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” is that film this year. (I’ll get to it, for sure; “Zoolander” loyalty dies hard.) A lot of my more cynically inclined colleagues would tell me that I passed on the right one: after having Oscar buzz for about a minute and landing a prestigious New York Film Festival slot, the romantic fantasy has landed pretty softly with critics — not that Stiller has ever made films for them anyway. In any event, it looks like audiences will be more charmed by its whimsy: are any of you checking it out this Christmas? Share your thoughts here if so, and be sure to vote in the poll below.

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSBEN STILLERIn ContentionTHE SECRET LIFE OF WALTER MITTY

