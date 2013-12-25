Tell us what you thought of ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’

Every year, there’s at least one major holiday release that I don’t get round to before, well, the holidays — or, in my case, January — and Ben Stiller’s “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” is that film this year. (I’ll get to it, for sure; “Zoolander” loyalty dies hard.) A lot of my more cynically inclined colleagues would tell me that I passed on the right one: after having Oscar buzz for about a minute and landing a prestigious New York Film Festival slot, the romantic fantasy has landed pretty softly with critics — not that Stiller has ever made films for them anyway. In any event, it looks like audiences will be more charmed by its whimsy: are any of you checking it out this Christmas? Share your thoughts here if so, and be sure to vote in the poll below.