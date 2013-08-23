Tell us what you thought of ‘The World’s End’

Years from now, when the dust has settled on the multiplex offerings of summer 2013 — and I have a feeling we’re talking quite a lot of dust here — people will still be confusing “The World’s End” with “This is the End,” and vice versa. (In fact, the passage of time will only render the distinction fuzzier.) Perhaps they’ll be put together in a box-set, so people will have their bases covered. Anyway, both are casually structured apocalyptic comedies, both have boisterous, largely male ensembles, and both are reasonably amusing. It’s the British one, however, that has won the critical war.
Edgar Wright’s “The World’s End” has, if anything, been even more warmly received by US critics than their UK counterparts, matching the reviews of its Cornetto Trilogy predecessors, “Shaun of the Dead” and “Hot Fuzz.” (HitFix’s Drew McWeeny was certainly tickled by it.) It opens Stateside today, while many of our international readers will have already seen it, so vote in the poll below, and share your thoughts in the comments. Is it the comedy of the summer, as many critics are claiming? (I say no, but my love for “The Heat” is unyielding.) And between Wright’s film and “This is the End,” who won the end of the world?
Saw it last night. Thought it was brilliant. I’ll need to see it a second time to try to catch all of the jokes I missed the first time, but it was a great way to cap the thematic trilogy for this fine creative team.
I’m always reluctant to compare Edgar Wright movies because they’re so different and great in their own ways that I think it’s an arbitrary task. It’s just as good as Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead (even if you might prefer one over the others).
I loved This is the End, but Evan Goldberg is just not the director that Edgar Wright is. This is the End has laughter and heart, but The World’s End had laughter, heart and a visual style that is so much fun it kind of makes you angry that more films can’t have it.
Agreed, for the most part. I am not going to try to synthesize my thoughts into any real critical reactions until I’ve seen it at least twice more. Edgar Wright makes movies so intricate that I really don’t think it’s fair to judge on one viewing just how deep the themes and character arcs really go.
What is he, Andrei Tarkovsky?
Edgar Wright has developed into the best comedic director working today, and this film feels like a victory lap for all involved. Wright seems to understand that just because this is a comedy doesn’t mean it can’t be dynamic and ambitious in how it is shot, edited, and structured. He especially seems to understand how important editing is when it comes to conveying character and story. I liked This Is The End quite a bit, but at the end of the day Rogen and Goldberg didn’t really do that film any favors as directors.
Both films are very funny, but The World’s End really is working on a whole other level.
@JLPATT – Yeah, why not? Your dismissive tone makes me think you aren’t interested in the opinion of someone who takes Wright very seriously but I do, and I’ll defend my statement.
Who’s to say the complexity of Tarkovsky’s movies is inherently more impressive than that in Wright’s? He trades in genre and other familiar themes and feelings, but Wright’s gift is balancing the obvious and the esoteric. Accessibility isn’t an inherently bad thing, so though Tarkovsky may be able to jump immediately to his abstractions and focus his energies there, Wright still digs into some really deep human truths by creating incredibly intricate arcs.
I really, really liked it. Using Primal Scream and Happy Mondays lyrics as dialogue had me in hysterics. Mind you, I’m exactly the right age for all those references. I was impressed by the quieter moments, too, which made me reflect on growing up. Wright pulled off the pathos well. Pegg played a David Brent-like figure; incredibly obnoxious and tone deaf but someone you wind up having sympathy for. And Eddie Marsan was, as always, fabulous – his facial expressions stole quite a few scenes. Worth seeing again.
Sorry, This is the End is funnier. The World’s End is a great romp, but it’s not a laugh a minute comedy at all. This is the End was more clever and had more variety.
Great fun! Still might prefer “Hot Fuzz” the most out of the trilogy – I thought “World’s End” had some pacing issues, it got a little sluggish at the end there – but I’m greatly impressed with the strides Wright has made as a director and that Pegg and Frost have made as actors (I don’t think they’ve gotten enough credit for playing very different characters in each of the three movies). It’s incredible to me that it took Marvel so long to snap Wright up; “Scott Pilgrim” and “World’s End” have shown an incredible talent for choreographing and shooting action wildly entertaining action scenes. Give us his “Ant-Man” already!
Pike for supporting actress, please.