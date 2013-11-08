Tell us what you thought of ‘Thor: The Dark World’

Though I’m not terribly invested in the Marvel universe, and am definitely feeling the effects of superhero fatigue, I found myself looking forward to “Thor: The Dark World.” I was unexpectedly charmed by the literate sweep and dippy comedy of Kenneth Branagh’s franchise-starter two years ago, and a London set visit last year got me intrigued by the promised expansion of its story world. So I was disappointed to find the follow-up a more turgid, less cohesive offering, with the much-vaunted “darkness” translating mostly to digital murk, with less room for the cast to play — and Tom Hiddleston’s invaluable Loki confined to a box for far too long.

