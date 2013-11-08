Tell us what you thought of ‘Thor: The Dark World’

Though I’m not terribly invested in the Marvel universe, and am definitely feeling the effects of superhero fatigue, I found myself looking forward to “Thor: The Dark World.” I was unexpectedly charmed by the literate sweep and dippy comedy of Kenneth Branagh’s franchise-starter two years ago, and a London set visit last year got me intrigued by the promised expansion of its story world. So I was disappointed to find the follow-up a more turgid, less cohesive offering, with the much-vaunted “darkness” translating mostly to digital murk, with less room for the cast to play — and Tom Hiddleston’s invaluable Loki confined to a box for far too long.
But that’s me. Others have been far more tickled, while Drew McWeeny was guardedly favorable. So, over to you: it’s been out internationally for over a week now, and hit US screens today, so share your thoughts if/when you’ve seen it, and be sure to vote in the poll below.
Green screen and bad, obvious CGI abound. Wake me up when somebody makes these with real sets and model work. Also, sorely lacked the pathos Sir Ken brought to the table.
Having been on set, I can verify that a lot of real, rather impressive sets were used — though I agree with you that the effects work, by and large, doesn’t flatter the production.
I thought it was better than the first “Thor” film. It film has great action, terrific design, and effective humour. It also probably has a few too many supporting characters, but that’s nothing new. It’s also a bit unfortunate that Frigga was in the first movie so little, because the biggest emotional aspect of the film would work better if that had been the case.
Malekith isn’t a very developed villain, but I don’t think the one from the comics is either; he’s a classic myth villain. He wants to destroy the universe, because that’s the sort of thing a Dark Elf instinctively wants to do.
Also, Sir Anthony seemed kind of bored to me.
Eh. Didn’t like this at all. Though I must give it that it wasn’t as bad as Man Of Steel or Iron Man 3 but still a very sorry uninteresting affair.
It has its flavorful moments, but all thanks to the spark of its cast. Hemsworth’s grandiose intonations of everyday remarks, Portman’s complementary wobbly statements on epic, other-worldly notions, though the rest were even more trapped by a script uninterested in fully serving them. For all Loki’s sense of play, his character felt false this time, more of a brutish prankster than a slippery, inquisitive presence. “Thor: The Dark World” mainly serves to take him, and others, from point A to point B. Do I expect more from Marvel? Not really, but what I liked about “Thor” is sadly shrouded this time, and it’s another sign of Marvel’s post-“Avengers” phase draining the cinematic out of their universe.
The Dark World is an enjoyable movie with spectacle,humour and good performances.I don’t think it was well served by having a variety of different writers and the changes to it’s running time.I noticed five different writers contributed to the story apart from Joss Whedon who Alan Taylor said also had to polish the story.The excision of Malekiths background and scenes seemed very unfortunate since the character is pivotal to uniting Loki and Thor and the climax of the film.Was really impressed by Christopher Eccleston anyway despite the fact he barely said anything in the movie.
The blending of epic fantasy and space opera elements, or I guess more precisely, the less obvious blending (space opera is basically just epic fantasy with sci-fi painted over the types after all was fun), and since, in the Marvel universe, the Asgardians are technically an alien race, it made sense.
Though I was down on “Prometheus” for using “ancient aliens” as a plot device, here it works; in “Prometheus” it was treated as a HUGE, DRAMATIC, MIND-BLOWING REVELATION (despite the fact that the plot device has been used and reused over and over again to the point of cliché, including by the “Alien” spinoff “AVP” franchise). In “Thor,” the trope is given the exact amount of respect it deserves at this point; essentially, none.
It had a sense of humor; that’s why I’m a Marvel fan over DC. They tried to turn Superman into an anti-hero, for chrissakes. Thor is very much a hero in this movie, thank goodness (or at least presented as one; I’m sure some nerd with a nit to pick will explain how his actions were very ethically questionable, and I’ll even be forced to agree, and it will perhaps be a valid critique, but a bit off point anyway).
Slow start. Good, involving middle section. Decent action. Lots of humor. Rushed climax. Love Hemsworth. Love Hiddleston. Portman, whatever. Kat Dennings, funny. Too many images/motifs reminded me of Lord of the Rings and Prometheus. All that said, I enjoyed it. I just wish it were more ambitious/unique. 7/10 :)
Much like the first film, it starts off a little slow and sloppy but eventually picks up and I ended up enjoying it overall. It was especially refreshing after really disliking Iron Man 3 earlier this year. There was some pretty bad CGI at times, but I liked the performances and found the humor to (mostly) work. This is also the first time I’ve found Loki to be an interesting character. Overall, my grade: B.