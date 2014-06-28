Tell us what you thought of ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’

I haven't seen “Transformers: Age of Extinction” yet, and if truth be told, I'm not exactly rushing to amend that state of affairs — Michael Bay's cash-spinning franchise exhausted me on its very first entry, and while the third film was certainly an improvement on the bewilderingly incoherent second, I'm not sure I have the stamina to go there again for 165 minutes. Then again, I'm a longstanding Mark Wahlberg fan and am rooting for Jack Reynor's career to take off, so maybe at some point down the line.

Be that as it may, these films are a loud, crunchy joy for many, and millions are lining up to see the new one this weekend. Are you one of them? If so, we'd like to know what you think: do you agree with Drew McWeeny that it's compellingly weird, or does it cross the boundary into irredeemable trash? Share your thoughts in the comments, and vote in the poll below.