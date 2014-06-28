Tell us what you thought of ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’

I haven't seen “Transformers: Age of Extinction” yet, and if truth be told, I'm not exactly rushing to amend that state of affairs — Michael Bay's cash-spinning franchise exhausted me on its very first entry, and while the third film was certainly an improvement on the bewilderingly incoherent second, I'm not sure I have the stamina to go there again for 165 minutes. Then again, I'm a longstanding Mark Wahlberg fan and am rooting for Jack Reynor's career to take off, so maybe at some point down the line.
Be that as it may, these films are a loud, crunchy joy for many, and millions are lining up to see the new one this weekend. Are you one of them? If so, we'd like to know what you think: do you agree with Drew McWeeny that it's compellingly weird, or does it cross the boundary into irredeemable trash? Share your thoughts in the comments, and vote in the poll below.
I already saw the movie and personally loved it! As a long standing Transformers fanatic, there were a lot of story points that are all wrong. At the same time, looking from a non-bias prospective, it had a good story line and action.
This movie was everything I thought it would be an then some. I can’t wait for it to come out on blu-Ray so I can buy out for my collection. I’ll give it five stars and I recommend anyone whom like action sci-fi movies to go watch.
Awesome movie. Criticize it all you want. But I’ve seen all of the transformer movies and this one was a lot better than the last. Of course nothing will top the first one.But as far as starting a new story line? This oone was Awesome!!!
The most exciting moment of the film, for me, was when Jack Reynor arrived, nearly announced, and proved himself a god for the film’s most coherently streamlined action sequence. Then the first act ended on what may be the most disturbing image Michael Bay has ever brought to screen. It had a gut-wrenching shock effect, one the film soon proceeded to enervate with painfully incoherent and rather ugly action sequences, a significant margin below the balletic chaos of ‘Dark of the Moon’.
Bay is popularly known for indulgence, but this feels his most painfully self-indulgent, the vastly negative side-effects of ‘Pain & Gain’, I fear.
Is the shocking moment you are referring to the death of TJ Miller? Killing off annoying comic relief is only ever a good thing in Bay movies (yeah, I like a Miller in ‘Silicon Valley’ but he is painful to watch here).
Oh, I could care less about TJ Miller or his pointless character. It’s the grotesque image of how he’s offed that’s really unsettling. I feel no emotional for a character dying. I feel shock at horrifying way a human being (it could really be any human being) is reduced to something eerily subhuman.
Fair enough. After watching Hannibal, True Detective and Fargo in quick succession, perhaps I have become too desensitized to violence.
Endless. I was bored to tears through most of the running time. I think the only one of these movies worth watching is ‘Revenge of the Fallen’ because it is completely insane and plays like someone gave a coked up toddler $200 million to make a toy commercial. This one is just middling, nothing of interest in the 9 hour running time.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Just because you didn’t like it doesn’t make it a horrible movie. It was just horrible to you, in your opinion. My question is, if you can do better, why aren’t you out there doing better????
Because I don’t make films for a living? Don’t recall claiming to be a master filmmaker in my comment. What an asinine stance to take, apparently Michael Bay can only be criticized by people who’ve directed better films than him (granted this is still a very large pool of people). By that logic, I’m also not qualified to express an opinion on a creme brûlée because I’ve never made one before. And OF COURSE it’s my opinion, that is implied by the subjectivity of the statement. Are you so dense that you need everyone to preface their comments with “in my opinion” so you don’t get confused?
The post is titled “Tell us what you thought”, so I think we can take the words “in my opinion” for granted.
Here’s how I rank the transformers movies, best to worst: transformers, dark of the moon, age of extinction, revenge of the fallen. Age of extinction wasn’t terrible, but you could tell something was missing from it. Maybe it needed a bit more humor, I personally think bumblebee was the funniest character in this one. And while I love me some mark wahlberg I think his storyline and that of his family’s got in the way of the movie instead of adding to it. But it’s worth looking at for yourself , I would save those few dollars and not see it in 3D though , wouldn’t make that much of a difference.
This movie to me…was….EPIC! OK OK OK I KNOWWWW…..people reading this roll their eyes, agree, or my comments may get “meh,” but I LOVE Transformers an have since the original goofy looking, low budget cartoon back in the 80s.
I remember begging my mom to buy me one…I didn’t care which one, but ANY 1 would have made me the happiest little girl. She proclaimed that girls do not play with such things and one of my friends took pity on me and gave me one of there’s.
So the point of this lengthy and passionate rant and d%?! near virtually stroking out over having the opportunity to comment on how outstanding the movie was…well…I had to jump on it!
Another reason is I work for one if the company’s who had product placement in the movie. WHOOP WHOOP!
We may ALSO have thought it was epic because we both love Transformers to bits and pieces and yes, I am a grown a!& woman.
I also love the fact that they have these amazing concept vehicles that I would ever own –OK I know some of the vehicles were concept cars and wouldn’t be available to public anyways.
My point is…OK I know FINALLY…or points rather is I love the characters and the transition from the 1st three movies as one kind of storyline and connecting them just enough to still relish in some of the action from the previous movie and T4 setting us up for the next 2 so you have nice little trilogies that satiate Transformer nuts like me and my little 7 year old son –even though the new Transformers is a bit too…ummmm?….hmmmm?…just not the same.
But it was nice to watch the movie with my son at IMAX 3D. That may be what made the difference. I don’t think we would of enjoyed the movie as much as we did. Sitting in the middle aisle just close enough but not too far back made the effects better because it spanned to cover our field of vision. So that plus the top notch, high fidelty sound was nice and loud to emphasize the action in the movie and make it significantly impacted.
I loved it so much that I’m going back to see it tomorrow with one of my friends after partaking in some spirits and libations. It will be interesting to see if the movie still baffles and awes me even though it is already in my top 10 list for movie –I am very BIG into movies and my recollection of movies even astonishes my friends as they try to stump and try me. We’ll see if the movie still astounds me after we get a little turned up.
P.S. I love Michael Bay! As a side note I also love Tim Burton, Robert Rodriguez, Zach Snyder, J.J. Abrams –Alias, Fringe, & Lost some of my favorite series of all times or all MY times rather–, Christopher Nolan, Coen-squared (get it? Heehee), Quentin Tarantino, Guillermo del Toro, David Lynch, Wes Craven, Clive Barker, Steven Speilberg, Ridley Scott, John Carpenter, & Peter Berg –which should give some indications of what type of movies I love.
Sorry for spazzing out, but….I love movies!
Oops! I truly didn’t mean to like myself. OK that sounded troubling…I mean my own “comment” or more aptly….essay to solyquoy
It was like watching a long fireworks show. Fun for the first few minutes, but after a few minutes you’re just waiting for it to end.
Not good. I rushed to see it after being satisfied with part 3 and this is the worse of all the films. A reboot of the same theme and horrible writing. Bring on the next director… Waste of Mark’s talent. I enjoyed How to Train Your Dragon 2 with my kids miles better… The Collector was more Galvatronisque than the character and the dino bots are in for a wimpy 30 minutes…maybe. Too long and too bad…
I liked it. Solid B, B- film.
I have to be honest though, I liked Transformers and Dark of the Moon much better.
I prefer Shia in this series to Wahlberg (who I also really like in everything else).
I have to be honest, since Mark bulked up for The Fighter and Pain & Gain, he just doesn’t strike an “everyman” pose any longer.
While Shia was a very believable every-boy and everyman, Walhlberg, with his bulging biceps taking down giant robots with his alien weapon is a great action hero, but not necessarily the guy the audience can connect with amidst the giant-robo-splosion-palooza.
I would say this is still leagues better than the garbage that is Revenge of the Fallen, but it’s not as good as films 1 and 3.
And since this is really film 1 of a new trilogy, I really don’t know where they go from here.
I’m hoping, especially because it was quite weird to not have the Autobots reference their previous human friends AT ALL, that in the film, we can bring back Shia LaBeouf, or at the very least, Josh Duhamel.
Or maybe Julie White and Kevin Dunn.
Bring them back, and we’re all good.
What do you think I thought of it? Honestly.
Got roped into going with friends. Payed $27 for 3D which I don’t even like. I literally fell asleep in the cinema. Never happened before. Not proud of it, but it happened. I didn’t even get to see a robot ride a robot dinosaur. The movie was a massive turd. I’m mildly ashamed of myself.