Tell us what you thought of ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’

#Mark Wahlberg
06.28.14 4 years ago 19 Comments

I haven't seen “Transformers: Age of Extinction” yet, and if truth be told, I'm not exactly rushing to amend that state of affairs — Michael Bay's cash-spinning franchise exhausted me on its very first entry, and while the third film was certainly an improvement on the bewilderingly incoherent second, I'm not sure I have the stamina to go there again for 165 minutes. Then again, I'm a longstanding Mark Wahlberg fan and am rooting for Jack Reynor's career to take off, so maybe at some point down the line.

Be that as it may, these films are a loud, crunchy joy for many, and millions are lining up to see the new one this weekend. Are you one of them? If so, we'd like to know what you think: do you agree with Drew McWeeny that it's compellingly weird, or does it cross the boundary into irredeemable trash? Share your thoughts in the comments, and vote in the poll below.

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg
JACK REYNOR MARK WAHLBERG Michael Bay TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

