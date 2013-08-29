Telluride: ‘Labor Day’ with Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin marks a fresh and mature departure for Jason Reitman

TELLURIDE, Colo. – My immediate takeaway from Jason Reitman’s “Labor Day,” which kicks off the Telluride Film Festival this afternoon at the annual patrons screening, was that it was an unexpected mature step for the filmmaker who has offered up such self-aware films as “Thank You For Smoking,” “Juno,” “Up in the Air” and “Young Adult.” There isn’t a whiff of that tone here whatsoever. The edge that has defined Reitman’s work has been set aside while a more refined, lived-in aesthetic has taken hold.
Those other films had a very distinct voice, and they were all great movies. This one is told in a completely different voice, however, and I guess that’s what I mean when I say the results are unexpected; it’s unusual to see a filmmaker tap another perspective on narrative so confidently this early in a career. Reitman is still under a decade in features, after all.
The work I was most reminded of was Clint Eastwood’s from the early-90s. Indeed, “Labor Day,” which is based on the novel by Joyce Maynard, feels like it was baked in the same oven as “A Perfect World” or “The Bridges of Madison County.” It sits with its characters, measured, patient with them.
The drama centers on Kate Winslet as Adele, the mildly reclusive mother of 16-year-old Henry (Gattlin Griffith). The two are taken captive by escaped convict Frank (Josh Brolin) in their New Hampshire home over a Labor Day weekend in 1987 (making the film’s debut this particular weekend all the more apt). But Frank isn’t what he seems to be and as we learn his story, the reason for Adele’s emotional neurosis and the impact the weekend has on Henry, the film becomes a story of family and, more profoundly, the burden of responsibility a young person has to the emotional well-being of a parent.
The movie is a highlight for Reitman and might be his most deeply felt work yet. It’s full of texture, less interested in telling you a story than showing you one, by which I mean, this isn’t a movie — like “Up in the Air,” like “Thank You for Smoking” — that’s actively looking for a place to land. It’s more reserved than that. Rich though the film may be, it doesn’t have the swagger others have come to expect of his filmmaking, which was already assured, and it’s an incredible step in a different direction for the 35-year-old director.
That richness is felt across the work of Reitman’s crew, as well. The art department in particular deserves singling out. The decoration of these modestly period sets really establishes a sense of time and place that feels familiar and real. Eric Steelberg’s photography has never been so lush and evocative. Editor Dana Glauberman gets to play with more than usual in the film’s assemblage and Rolfe Kent’s score is delicate and appropriate.
The film could certainly figure into the awards season, particularly in the lead actress race; Winslet’s performance isn’t outwardly showy but it’s very specific, nuanced and sublime. And Brolin, who is currently set for a supporting actor push by the studio, provides a valuable spark throughout. His presence is felt even when he’s not on screen.
It will, however, be interesting to see how a release date very late in the year affects this one. It’s set for a limited bow on Christmas Day, with an expansion in January. That gives it room to breathe at the box office away from the November-December glut, but it could be a little late to grab the Academy’s attention as members scramble to catch up with everything as the January voting deadline looms. And as we’ve mentioned, Paramount has Alexander Payne’s black-and-white indie “Nebraska” (also playing Telluride) and Martin Scorsese’s high-key dissection “The Wolf of Wall Street” to work with as well.
“Labor Day” falls somewhere in between those two extremes and could resonate in the middle of the road. That is not, however, to say the film itself is “middle-of-the-road.” On the contrary; it’s a fresh step for Reitman on a separate path, and the growth won’t go unnoticed. It’ll be interesting to see how the masses take to it next week at the Toronto Film Festival.
Check back later tonight for another take on the film from Greg Ellwood.
“Labor Day” arrives in limited release on Christmas Day.
Hm, set in New Hampshire. Any idea where it was filmed?
Also, does the title make anyone else think of pregnancy?
Massachusetts. Primarily Acton.
I would say Reitman is one of the most second rate directors working today. His direction so to say never really interested me at all.
Reitman is one of the best directors working today.
I don’t know what makes a great director or a not-great director. But when I watch a Reitman film, I can’t quite say “Oh, yeah! That’s a Reitman film!”. In other words, I don’t think his films have that kind of distinguishable personality that screams ‘Reitman’. But I’m very much so looking forward to this one.
And I loved ‘Young Adult’. I just wouldn’t say “Oh, that’s SO Reitman”.
Does every single director need to be some kind of intensely singular auteur? Do Howard Hawks or Ang Lee (modern example) suck because they don’t have a particular “style?”
This argument is bizarre when it comes to Reitman though. The connecting tissue between “Thank You For Smoking,” “Juno,” “Up in the Air,” and “Young Adult” couldn’t be more obvious in my view.
Just throwing this out there: Sidney Lumet, many would argue, was deftly anonymous as a filmmaker. It doesn’t take a deep fingerprint to be “great.”
Im not saying Reitman isnt a great director (as I said before), I just feel like I cant grasp onto a Reitman vibe. But thats just me.
Anonymous is a good word. I still like most of Reitmans films a good deal.
This is one of my favorite novels of the last few years, so I’m giddy with excitement after reading your review! I hope it lives up to my expectations. After all, I did love Young Adult :)
I thought Young Adult was Reitman’s weakest movie to date so I’m hoping I’ll like this one more.
I agree. Although, Up in the Air was a tough act to follow. One of the very best of the last half-decade or so.
I thought it was his second best after “Up in the Air.” Charlize Theron’s performance is beyond amazing.
Young Adult is Reitmans best film! And Charlize Theron should have won Best Actress that year.
Dare I say it’s a masterpiece? Because it is :)
I liked Young Adult, but it was Theron’s great performance that made it worth seeing more than anything else. I would say Juno is his best, then Up in the Air.
I put “Thank you for smoking” at the bottom, although it’s a very assured first feature. “Juno” is number one, mostly because it’s a personal favorite of mine. “Up in the Air” is also great and “Young Adult” is only slightly less great.
I saw that shot of Kate Winslet and inmediately thought of Little Children…
Oh Jason Reitman is so boring!!!
Wow, this sounds great. Kris, is Winslet’s performance that good? Calling her sublime is quite something. Could she actually be a frontrunner for the Oscar?
In fact the reviews of Kate aren’t so spectacular, they’re just good. Only for nomination, perhaps.
Gregory also praised her, along with other reviewers. I don’t think her reviews are “just good”. They’re not career-best great like Blanchett’s in “Blue Jasmine”, but this is Winslet’s best ink since – I don’t know – Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind or something. Anne Thompson and Sasha Stone also loved her performance and said she’s in the Oscar race and other reviewers said that her work in the film is “exceptional”, Feinberg says she’s once again “great” and another review mentioned her work is “compellingly subtle”.