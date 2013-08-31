Telluride: Nothing touches Oscar Isaac in ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ … nothing

TELLURIDE, Colo. – The truth is I don’t quite know how I feel about the Coen brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis” yet. A number of people have asked me, “How can you not know how you feel?” This is, after all, a film embraced almost unanimously at Cannes and now here in Telluride.
I don’t quite know how to put it, so I want to wait and see how it resonates. At first blush it feels somewhat minor, but I want to think more about what’s going on thematically. It shouldn’t be lost on anyone that the Coens are independently making a film about a folk musician struggling against the constraints of commercial music after coming off their biggest box office hit to date, for instance. For now, though, I’ll just concentrate on what sticks out as immediately worthy of praise: Oscar Isaac’s absolutely pitch-perfect performance as the eponymous Davis.
Isaac is an actor we’ve seen deliver in a character capacity for a little while now, whether it’s in something like “Robin Hood,” “W.E.” or “Drive.” That work ethic pays off in spades here as, combined with the fact that he’ll be largely an unknown to commercial audiences when the film is finally released, he slips under the skin of this character and cooks up a genuine person. I wasn’t watching Oscar Isaac on that screen. I was watching Llewyn Davis.
I don’t think I can hammer that home enough here. I was completely taken with his portrayal, quirky but not the least bit — not the LEAST bit — mannered or contrived. The authenticity was like a vintage whiff off an old vinyl. And that’s before we even get to the performance element.
Isaac’s work behind the mic is something to behold, truly. He has a wonderful voice but more than that, he delivers something that’s really un-teachable with his vocals: truth and experience. His words dance out like the testimony of someone who has lived the stories he sings, and that is a special quality indeed.
“If I came down right here and said, ‘Hey, I want you to hear this song,’ and if I played it with a lot of love and said, ‘Here’s a song I want to give all of you right now,’ that’s what Oscar was able to do,” T Bone Burnett said at this morning’s tribute to both him and the Coens. “He was able to get into that real moment of a singer’s absolute generosity, giving everything he had. That’s an extraordinary feat.”
So count that as my take on “Inside Llewyn Davis” for the moment: absolute captivation by Oscar Isaac, who has given, to my mind, the single best performance I’ve seen on a screen so far this year. I’ll sit with the movie itself a bit longer and perhaps take it in again either here at the festival or in a few weeks in LA, but it’s full of all the tasteful craft you’d expect of the Coens. I just want it to marinate a little longer.
As for the festival itself, there will be plenty more to come. I still haven’t written up Penn and Teller’s “Tim’s Vermeer,” potentially the best new film I’ve seen here so far. But will that change in mere hours after “Gravity” wraps up? I’ll let you know.
After watching the underseen and underappreciated ’10 Years’, I knew Isaac was the real deal just waiting for the big part meaty enough to show how great he is. Considering his captivating and heartbreaking musical performance in that film, Llewyn Davis seemed like a sure bet. I can’t wait to see it.
Any thoughts on Oscar possibilities for the film and Isaac?
I think this film is emerging as the critics contender of the season. I think Issac gets in to best actor and Carrey Mulligan slips into the thin supporting actress category, the same way Maggie Gyllenhaal did with Jeff Bridges for “Crazy Heart”
I’m not sure about Mulligan, I heard she only has 5 minutes of screen time and supporting actress isn’t looking that weak anymore.
I’m pulling for him to make the cut. I know it’s a tough year, but I hope it happens.
Brad Brevet, Jeff Wells, and Sasha Stone have seen Davis, and they have Mulligan in their top 5 for Supporting.
And Mulligan has more screen time than any actor not named Oscar Isaac. That’s why she has 2nd billing on the poster and in the trailer.
Good for them but I don’t think that’s gonna happen.
Yeah, second billing is all well and good, but the performance — fine as it is — just isn’t made of that stuff.
She’s a well-liked ingenue due for another nomination in a film that could be a very serious awards contender, sometimes a “fine” performance can be enough to get in, it certainly has been in the past for others.
Seriously. It’s not that kind of thing.
But there are always performances that are “fine” that somehow end up on the short list. I mean, did Catherine Keener really do anything in Capote other than stand there? Or did she make it because the film was a major critical hit and she was swept in with Miller, Hoffman, and the rest? Why couldn’t the same happen with Mulligan?
My point exactly, Aaron, and Keener is a great example of this happening.
Or maybe people who have actually SEEN the film know what they’re talking about. Christ.
It’s different with Catherine Keener since she was having a great year, winning a few critic awards for multiple performances that year. AMPAS simply went with the more AMPAS friendly fare and her co-star also won best actor. It’s not even assured if Isaac can enter the best actor race due to the competition from bigger names so it’s an uphill battle for Mulligan if she can’t ride the wave of a winning co-star like Keener did.
JLPATT- Just because i haven’t seen a film doesn’t mean I can’t speculate about the outside circumstances that could lead to it getting a particular nomination. And as VRAC pointed out above, there are people who have seen the film who are predicting Mulligan.
And also, the fact that Kris and Guy have both seen the film doesn’t automatically make them clairvoyant about exactly what nominations it will get. I usually trust them on these matters because they do do this for a living, and may well change my mind about this when I actually see the film, but they have both had hunches in the past that have been wrong, and I’m sure they will attest to this.
“For Dylans”
It’s true that some of the people who are predicting Mulligan have seen the film, but many of them did so before the festival season kicked off. Now more contenders have emerged like Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave), June Squibb (Nebraska) has become stronger, Felicity Jones (The Invisible Woman) and we still need word on Cameron Diaz (The Counselor), Amy Adams (Her or American Hustle, with the growing competition in lead, perhaps Adams will go supporting for AH in the end?), Jennifer Lawrence (American Hustle).
“For Martin” – (My original post was supposed to be a reply to Martin, too. I wasn’t trying to throw shade at you, Kris.)
“It’s true that some of the people who are predicting Mulligan have seen the film, but many of them did so before the festival season kicked off.”
But their lists aren’t static, they update them all the time. Lupita is on Brevet’s, Stone’s, and Wells’ list now. Top 5. And yet… Mulligan still remains.
I enjoyed the comedic performances of Melissa McCarthy, and Mark Walberg in ‘Bridesmaids’ and ‘The Departed’, but I wouldn’t call their performances ground-breaking stuff either. And they were able to pick up supporting noms. Of course, their films were big hits, and Davis is probably wont be something of that size. It also hurts that Davis, from what I’ve read, is more downbeat than the trailer suggests. But who knows, I would have never predicted No Country, with its not-so-crowd-pleasing ending, to be what it was at box office in ’07.
Hope springs eternal…
-For VRAC-
Wells has John Cusack for “Lee Daniels The Butler” as supporting actor in his predictions, it’s kind of hard to take him seriously. I won’t even get into Sasha Stone; I think Tapley and Lodge are far better at predictions than the three you mentioned.
I agree that typically Kris is very very good a predicting.
Guy, on the other hand, much as I like his reviews, tends to put personal preference in the way of predictions.
“Oscar Isaac has given the single best performance I’ve seen on a screen so far this year”
Wow, Kris. How would you rank these performances: Chiwetel Ejiofor in 12 Years a Slave, Cate Blanchett in Blue Jasmine, Isaac in Inside Llewyn Davis, and Michael B. Jordan in Fruitvale Station?
I was shocked by that too – especially after his glowing praise of Ejiofor.
*but clearly after that statement and the title of this article..”nothing touches Oscar Issac…nothing”, Isaac is quite a bit out in front in his mind – which just makes me more excited to see the film