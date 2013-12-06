‘Terminator’ franchise heading back to TV

There may be no future but what we make, but the future is about to get mighty complicated.

In addition to the upcoming “Terminator” reboot trilogy — featuring the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger as one version or another of the titular cyborg — the franchise is also planning a return to the small screen.

Skydance Prods. and Annapurna Pictures have announced that they’ll be launching a new TV series that will tie in directly to the 2015 film and its sequels, according to Deadline.

Zack Stentz and Ashley Miller (“X-Men: First Class,” “Thor”) will write the series and serve as exec producers, alongside the writers of the feature, Laeta Kalogridis and Patrick Lussier.

While the film’s plot details are being kept under wraps, the series will reportedly begin during a key moment of James Cameron’s 1984 “The Terminator,” but take the narrative in a different direction than the original film.

So far, no one has been cast for the show, and only Schwarzenegger has been announced for the film, which may or may not continue the story of Sarah Connor and her son, John. Likewise, no director has been chosen for the as-yet-untitled project.

The 1984 film spawned three sequels and, on TV, Fox’s 2008 series “The Sarah Connor Chronicles.”