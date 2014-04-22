Terminator: Genesis officially kicks off production

(CBR) It”s Judgment Day for the “Terminator” franchise.
The new movie in the series, “Terminator: Genesis”, has officially begun production, as announced by Skydance Productions on its official Facebook page, alongside an image of a film slate:
In case you”re confused, the “R.I.P. Sarah” is not a spoiler about Sarah Connor”s fate; it”s a Slates For Sarah tribute to Sarah Jones, the “Midnight Rider” camera assistant who died in February in an on-set accident.
Directed by Alan Taylor, “Terminator: Genesis” stars Emilia Clarke as Sarah Connor, Jason Clarke as John Connor, Jai Courtney as Kyle Reese, and Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator. The film hits theaters on July 1, 2015.
