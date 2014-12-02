‘Terminator Genisys’ motion poster does its best Wicked Witch impression

“Tis the season for blockbuster movie trailers. And teasers for said trailers.

The sci-fi/fantasy fan base is already primed after glutting on “Jurassic World” and “Star Wars” during Thanksgiving. Now feast on dessert with knowledge that “Terminator: Genisys” is set to debut its first trailer on Thursday, December 4. To get everyone in the mood, Paramount and Skydance Productions released this motion poster.

Not a lot to go on, but enough for plenty of questions. Terminators are made of Hyperalloy – a fictional metal that is resistant to heat and deterioration. What could cause this futuristic metal to turn to dust? Or is this merely a metaphor? Why are Terminators still making teeth out of enamel? And seriously, is “Genisys” the name for a new operating system or what?

Also, online motion posters are cool and all, but when will they make the jump to theater lobbies? We have the technology! Get on it, science.

“Terminator Genisys” is directed by Alan Taylor and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke, Jai Courtney, Jason Clarke, Matt Smith, Byung-Hun Lee, and JK Simmons.