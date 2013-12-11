‘Terminator’ reboot targets Jason Clarke to play John Connor

John Connor has been missing for a long time, but he may have been found again.

“Zero Dark Thirty’s” Jason Clarke is reportedly in talks to follow in the footsteps of Edward Furlong, Nick Stahl and Christian Bale to play John Connor in the upcoming “Terminator” reboot — now known as “Terminator: Genesis,” according to Deadline.

“Game Of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke is close to signing a deal to play John’s mother Sarah Connor in the film, which is promised to be the first in a new trilogy that will tie into a TV show as well. Original star Arnold Schwarzenegger has previously said he’ll be back as the titular cyborg. “Thrones” vet and “Thor: The Dark World” helmer Alan Taylor is set to direct from a script by Laeta Kalogridis and Patrick Lussier.

Bale last played the future war hero Connor in 2009’s “Terminator: Salvation, while Thomas Dekker played the character on the FOX TV series “The Sarah Connor Chronicles.”

Clarke recently appeared in “The Great Gatsby” and “White House Down,” and will soon be seen in “Dawn of the planet of the Apes.”

“Terminator: Genesis” is targeting a released date of July 1, 2015.

Do you think Jason Clarke is a good choice for the role?