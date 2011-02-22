‘Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles’ will be back… in repeats on Syfy

Syfy announced on Tuesday (February 22) that the network has acquired broadcast rights to “Terminator: The Sarah Conner Chronicles.”

The two-season, 31-episode run of “T:TSSC” will air on Syfy starting on Thursday, April 7. The first two episodes will air from 9 to 11 p.m. following an airing of the out-of-continuity “Terminator 3.” Subsequent episodes will air on Thursday nights at 7 p.m.

It’s here that we need to make it clear: Syfy has acquired the rights to air old episodes of a completed series. “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” isn’t going to be revived by this move any more than “Firefly” is going to get new life from its upcoming rebroadcast on Science Channel.

“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” premiered on FOX in January of 2008 to big numbers, ratings that fell off significantly in subsequent airings. FOX lifted the series from the bubble and ordered a second season, which suffered additional ratings attrition before moving to Friday night and passing away.

The show’s demise saddened fans who — not to speak for an entire fanbase — largely felt that the show was heading in an interesting direction by the end, particularly with the well-regarded finale.

Developed for the small screen by Josh Friedman, “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” starred Lena Headey, Thomas Dekker, Brian Austin Green, Richard T. Jones and Garret Dillahunt.