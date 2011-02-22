‘Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles’ will be back… in repeats on Syfy

Syfy announced on Tuesday (February 22) that the network has acquired broadcast rights to “Terminator: The Sarah Conner Chronicles.”
The two-season, 31-episode run of “T:TSSC” will air on Syfy starting on Thursday, April 7. The first two episodes will air from 9 to 11 p.m. following an airing of the out-of-continuity “Terminator 3.” Subsequent episodes will air on Thursday nights at 7 p.m.
It’s here that we need to make it clear: Syfy has acquired the rights to air old episodes of a completed series. “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” isn’t going to be revived by this move any more than “Firefly” is going to get new life from its upcoming rebroadcast on Science Channel.
“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” premiered on FOX in January of 2008 to big numbers, ratings that fell off significantly in subsequent airings. FOX lifted the series from the bubble and ordered a second season, which suffered additional ratings attrition before moving to Friday night and passing away.
The show’s demise saddened fans who — not to speak for an entire fanbase — largely felt that the show was heading in an interesting direction by the end, particularly with the well-regarded finale.
Developed for the small screen by Josh Friedman, “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” starred Lena Headey, Thomas Dekker, Brian Austin Green, Richard T. Jones and Garret Dillahunt.
Took a while to find it’s direction, but by the end had become really quite good.
Some of the plot twists in the final few episodes took me by surprise, and it would have been interesting to see more of those stories which didn’t have to rigidly stick to the stuff in the movies.
Also Lena Heady was a great and worthy Sarah Connor.
Glad to see Glau and co returning the small screen. The S2 finale is one of my favorite sci fi finales, and I’m glad it went out on a high note even though so many possibilities were opened.
This is how I know I read too much Hitfix: I clicked on this article and for some reason thought it was Sepinwall’s, but in the last paragraph realized wait, this is Fienberg’s writing style. Maybe I need a life.
Lena Headey will also be on HBO’s Game of Thrones at the same time. Interesting move.
Cool. This is good news. I somehow lost track of this show in the middle of season2.
HELLO? ARE WE NOT FORGETTING ONE IMPORTANT “SUMMER GLAU”? I mean, her character doesn’t have a big role or anything. Her character is just the largest reason John is still alive, meaning that she’s one of the reasons that the show gets passed episode one. And it’d be pretty darn hard to save humankind without her.
No biggie.
This was a great show. I still have every episode on my DVR. 2 seasons, great final. Then Fox just ends the show and doesn’t finish the story. always great when a network does this. If there going to end a series they could at least have the writers wrap it up in a 2 hour final. Why would SYFI pick up a show and lead another group of people to a hard hitting dead end?
I wish syfy would go ahead and make a season 3 I love Summer Glau! I wathced her in syfy and loved her in terminator I wish someone would pick it up. Fox has no faith in the little shows. ugh
Please make a third season finish the story make it a short season it will make the fans happy i ve seen to many shows end like this one did and its torture
All they had to do was leave the series alone on Monday nights.
