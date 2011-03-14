‘Terriers,’ ‘That ’70s Show’ vets cast in NBC’s ‘REM’ pilot

NBC has filled out the cast of the alternate-reality thriller “REM” with a slew of familiar faces, led by Wilmer Valderrama and Steve Harris.

Also joining the cast, from “Lone Star” creator Kyle Killen, are Laura Allen (“Terriers”), B.D. Wong (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) and Dylan Minnette.

“REM” focuses on a detective (Jason Isaacs) who wakes out of an accident to find he’s in a very unusual predicament. He’s balancing two realities, which switch when he closes his eyes to theoretically sleep. In one reality, he feels responsible for the death of his teenage son (Minnette) and struggles to grieve with his wife. In the other reality, he feels responsible for the death of his wife, while his son grieves with the help of his tennis coach (“Terriers” favorite Allen).

As reported by Deadline.com , Valderrama (“That ’70s Show) will play the detective’s partner in one reality, while Harris (“The Practice”) will play his partner in the other. [Both characters have smaller, but still crucial roles in the reality where they aren’t partnered with our hero.]

Wong will play one of two therapist — one per reality — who each attempt to convince the main character that the other reality is just a dream.