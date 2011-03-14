‘Terriers,’ ‘That ’70s Show’ vets cast in NBC’s ‘REM’ pilot

NBC has filled out the cast of the alternate-reality thriller “REM” with a slew of familiar faces, led by Wilmer Valderrama and Steve Harris.
Also joining the cast, from “Lone Star” creator Kyle Killen, are Laura Allen (“Terriers”), B.D. Wong (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) and Dylan Minnette.
“REM” focuses on a detective (Jason Isaacs) who wakes out of an accident to find he’s in a very unusual predicament. He’s balancing two realities, which switch when he closes his eyes to theoretically sleep. In one reality, he feels responsible for the death of his teenage son (Minnette) and struggles to grieve with his wife. In the other reality, he feels responsible for the death of his wife, while his son grieves with the help of his tennis coach (“Terriers” favorite Allen).
As reported by Deadline.com, Valderrama (“That ’70s Show) will play the detective’s partner in one reality, while Harris (“The Practice”) will play his partner in the other. [Both characters have smaller, but still crucial roles in the reality where they aren’t partnered with our hero.]
Wong will play one of two therapist — one per reality — who each attempt to convince the main character that the other reality is just a dream.
(Sigh) Already this sounds too interesting and well-done to ever get past the first couple of episodes. Here’s hoping there’s enough “Inception” goodwill to get people in and the quality does the rest.
I take it Killen has a thing for dual identities? Either that, or he gets a chance to repurpose some of the “Lone Star” stuff he sadly didn’t get a chance to use.
This actually sounds too smart to work on TV. Let’s hope I’m wrong. It does sound kind of Inception inspired (as somebody already mentioned), but original enough to not be a ripoff of anything that readily comes to mind.
Really though, I’m sad because everytime somebody from Terriers gets a new job I am very happy for them while simultaneously being reminded that show was canceled WAY too soon and won’t be miraculously picked up by another network or made into a movie ala. Serenity/Firefly.
Here’s hoping this does great (I’ll definitely give it a chance), and my eternal gratitude to Laura Allen and all the rest of the cast & crew of Terriers. I feel I owe it to all of them to support whatever they do for giving me such a great show. I am still upset at how that got taken away much before its time, but this still sounds good enough to check out and I wish them the best.
-Cheers
It sounds quite promising. As long as it doesn’t replace Community in the schedule, I am good with it.
Steve Harris, I learned recently, i the brother of The Wire’s Avon Barksdale