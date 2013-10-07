‘Masters Of The Universe’ tries to find another screenwriter to make it work

Columbia seems determined to get a new version of “Masters Of The Universe” into theaters, and I have to wonder who the audience is that they believe is eagerly anticipating this project.
Terry Rossio has been hired as the latest screenwriter to take a crack at the material, and while the story by Borys Kit at the Hollywood Reporter mentions that the project used to be called “Grayskull,” that’s actually a different incarnation of the film altogether. That was the 2008 version, developed by Joel Silver and written by Justin Marks. This new version, which is set to be produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, had John M. Chu attached as director for a while. Basically, Chu seemed set to become the official caretaker of Things ’80s Kids Loved, but it appears he is now off the film.
Frankly, I don’t get it. “Masters Of The Universe” was a ridiculous and nonsensical cartoon. Hell, the Justin Marks draft of the script had the credit “Based On The Characters by Mattel,” which seems about right. Plastic and silly, I never understood why anyone would actually watch the show repeatedly, and even throwing someone like Rossio at the problem doesn’t seem like it guarantees that you’re going to end with something that is actually coherent and interesting.
When I write about how I consider nostalgia a form of cultural cancer, this is exactly what I’m talking about. This is a decision being driven entirely by the idea that people are out there anxious to see this simply because they remember it from the ’80s. Not everything that people remember is worth doing again, but all nostalgia is treated as equal when it comes to business, so if there’s any chance people remember something, then you can count on Hollywood exploiting it for money.
Even the character names in “Masters Of The Universe” are absurd. Prince Adam turns into the magical He-Man whenever he holds up his magic sword and says, “By the power of Grayskull, I have the power!” He’s got friends like Battle Cat and Man-At-Arms, and he battles the uber-silly Skeletor. I have an innate problem with a show that was created to sell toys, and while there is certainly plenty of marketing and merchandising done for all sorts of things I like, this is different. This was created by a toy company, and every single story told was told simply to serve as advertising for those toys.
Even so, hiring Terry Rossio would seem to indicate that Sony is taking this seriously, and if he manages to turn in a script they love, then you can count on seeing a major media blitz for “Masters Of The Universe” in a few years. Let’s see if they ever find a story worth telling or characters interesting enough to carry a film, or if this all just ends up being a big gross cash-in designed to once again punch a bunch of ’80s kids right in their wallets because they are helpless to resist something that is based in some tenuous connection to their childhood.
Regarding the idea that Masters was put out there entirely as advertisement for toys: Can you make the same charge against GI Joe and the Transformers?
I’m not asking that to be a smart ass or even as a retort. I honestly don’t know, in the chicken and egg game, if they made the cartoons to sell Hasbro’s toys or if Hasbro made the toys to catch up with and cash in on the cartoon. Nowadays, the intellectual property of those franchises is synonymous with Hasbro, but I don’t remember if that was always so.
But either way, at least Transformers and GI Joe were well done enough on the story-telling side to get my imagination spinning, and inspire me to spend hours in the bedroom using the toys making up my own “episodes” of those shows. This goes to your point about Masters being maybe unworthy of reincarnation. Even then, even as a kid, Masters of the Universe always seemed kind of goofy and never got under my skin the way the other 80s good stuff did. I’d watch it sometimes, I had some of the toys, but even as an 8 year old I was kind of embarrassed by it. but I gotta assume there are a fair number of people out there who who have really fond memories of He-Man. I mean, if you look far and wide, you’ll even find someone who holds the Go-Bots sacred. So I guess I’m kind of rooting for them to make a “good” He-Man movie for those folks who care, even though it isn’t my jam.
The initial intentions of this property were to sell toys to kids, yes. But those kids (I was one) ate it up and swallowed it whole before even chewing a bit of it.
It is now it’s own thing and people have investment in it.
He-Man is a hero, he has a clear cut nemesis, there’s a fantastical world of good and evil to play with and the characters aren’t bound by back stories or a bunch of stuff that ‘has to happen if they make a movie of it” that other properties such as those in comic books are, giving a certain freedom to where to take the story (if there ever is one).
I’m not all for a He-Man movie, it is, utterly ridiculous, but if they make a cool, kids fantasy movie out of this universe, I don’t care where it came from or what it’s roots were. There is potential in this, just depends how ‘cash grab’ it is vs how creative they are willing to get.
I think they should make a he-man movie that has a thor marvel vibe to it mixed in with a game of thronldes tune as well as lord of the rings mix to it. With that said you have a badass masters of the universe film that would please both old and new fans all together.
I’ve not liked everything Rossio and his sometimes twin Elliot have done. All the Pirates sequels spring to mind. That said he’s still one half of the guy that did the impossible: turned a Disney theme park ride into a pretty awesome initial Pirates of the Carribean film.
While I agree with Drew that He-Man is about as silly as it gets I’m not sure it’s any more silly than that original Pirates proposition all those years ago. There’s potential here and I wish Rossio well in his efforts. From his website I gather it really has more to do with who the producers and director is than his ideas anyhow (read his article on When is a Brain not a Brain).
And Aladdin is still one of my very favorite Disney films, and that’s Rossio (and Elliot) with a substantial dash of Robin Williams.
“This was created by a toy company, and every single story told was told simply to serve as advertising for those toys.”
There’s a documentary called “Toy Masters” that came out last year that looks into how MoTU came about. It shows that Mattel and Filmation were at odds a lot of the time. Mattel wanted to just sell the product and Filmation were trying to tell actual stories for kids and there was a lot of conflict between them. Reading behind the scenes about GI:JOE and Transformers and interviews with the writers their was also that kind of battle with Larry Hama trying to do his thing in the comics while Sunbow were telling their stories in the TV show and both coming into conflict with Hasbro when they suddenly came up with this “Cobra Emperor” which contradicted their ideas and which the toy company insisted they use.
As a movie based on a cartoon it’s silly as a straight up sword and sandals style fantasy adventure, ala Krull or something on those lines it could totally work. Call the guy who directed the Scorpion King and tell him to get work.
There’s a way to adapt it but I don’t think that way includes being 100% faithful. Ditch some of the cheesy costumes and characters and give it a more lived-in vibe. I’m not saying grim-n-gritty, I’m just saying that He-Man shouldn’t walk around in furry underwear.
To be perfectly honest, the series isn’t even where the bulk of the MOTU story would come from. It has been a terribly curated timeline by Mattel from the beginning, but through min-comics and character bios, much of which was finally stream-lined through the recent “Classics” series of figures aimed at the collectors market, there is actually a great story in there if a filmmaker is willing to go for it. But yeah, if your knowledge of the material is strictly the TV show, I’m afraid you won’t think there’s much to work with.
Same point I was going to bring up. The original mini-comics were written by Donald F. Glut, and while they are fairly simple, the world that they showed was pretty interesting.
I was too old for this stuff when it came. And I totally agree with your (Drew) view on nostalgia as being the absolute worst form of benchmark. I’ve been yelled at for saying “nostalgia equals crap”, but that was never my point, only that it’s completely uninteresting to excuse things from criticism only because we enjoyed them when we were 6.
I remember “Brave Starr”, about a future-cowboy on a robot horse. That was really… something.
If you ask me, the bigger “cultural cancer” than nostalgia is IMO belittling everybody who likes something that one doesn’t get, as seeing it with nostalgia tinted glasses.
Granted, MOTU was a toy commercial and not even the smartest one. But it was also more than that. There is a pretty rich and interesting mythology behind all those silly names and toyetic weapons, that has the potential for a great story. Not to mention that it’s pretty unique in its mix of sword & sorcery with science fiction pulp.
If they really just make a faithful remake of the original cartoon show…may God help us all! You think the TRANSFORMERS movies were awful? This will make your head explode, doesn’t matter who will write and direct it! If they decide to take all the cool ideas and backsotry and turn it into something respectable…my ass will be in the seat.
Just because you doesn’t like something, it doesn’t mean it will be awful!
Joseph Gordon-Levitt for Fisto
Tom Hardy for Buzz-Off
Ryan Gosling for Stinkor
Armie Hammer for Mekaneck
Brad Pitt for Man-E-Faces
And you’d have to cast an unknown for Snout Spout
Why an unknown? I nominate Michael Fassbender, walking on his hands.
Ernesto Díaz Espinoza and Marko Zaror should get the rights to Thundarr.
Too bad Steve Gerber did not write the first He-Man movie. Producer Ed Pressman forced the He-Man on Earth premise on Cannon, so Gerber could have worked his Howard the Duck and Thundarr magic.
It’s not “nostalgia” it’s a cynical studio money calculation about brand, name recognition, and relatively low digital distribution costs meaning they can put it on countless screens opening weekend.