Thandie Newton in talks to star in DirecTV original series ‘Rogue’

DirecTV is getting into the original programming game by greenlighting a 10-episode order for the cop drama “Rogue.” Thandie Newton is in talks to star.

After her young son is killed in a drive-by, an undercover cop (Newton) takes to the streets to battle a high-profile gangster. “Rogue” is being written by Matthew Parkhill (U.K.’s “The Caller”), and exec produced by Nick Hamm, reports Deadline.

DirecTV previously scored by picking up two series that were near cancellation on their initial networks — “Friday Night Lights” and “Damages.” “Rogue,” however, will be their first original series.

Newton, recently seen in Tyler Perry’s “Good Deeds,” has had limited TV experience before; she had a recurring arc over three seasons of “E.R.”