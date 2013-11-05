Thanos creator teases Mad Titan’s return in 100-page project

(CBR) Legendary creator and cosmic go-to guy Jim Starlin has teased his next major project, and it looks like something his fans have been clamoring for.

Last night, Starlin posted this image to his Facebook page, along with the following message:

“Just finished the last page of a 100 page story I’ve written and penciled for Marvel Comics. But at this time I can’t say what exactly the project is. Details will be released when I can release them. Look for it next summer!”

It’s pretty obvious Starlin is returning to Marvel for a project starring Thanos, something that seemed unlikely just a year and a half ago when the writer/artist was taking pot-shots at the publisher following the character’s surprise appearance at the end of the Joss Whedon-directed “Avengers” film. At the time, Starlin not only appeared to be upset about the character’s inclusion, but also hinted at potential legal actions on his part. Since then, he and Marvel have resolved their differences, with Starlin going so far as to speak about Marvel Studios’ cinematic plans for the Mad Titan.

Thanos is the central figure in Jonathan Hickman’s Avengers event “Infinity,” and will be appearing on screen in summer 2014 in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.