That new Kelly Clarkson song you wanted is here

Kelly Clarkson's showing her latest “Pieces” to the world with new single “Heartbeat Song.”

The Original American Idol (TM) keeps things pretty tame and light on this radio-ready track, which was produced by frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin. Melodically and sonically, it's a pretty firm mix of Jimmy Eat World's “The Middle” and Demi Lovato's “Heart Attack.”

Seriously. Try singing “It just takes some time, little girl…”

“Heartbeat Song” is the first single off of Clarkson's sixth studio album of originals, “Piece By Piece.” The RCA press release was a little cryptic on details, but we're thinking early Spring; it is the follow-up to her last “Stronger.”

As previously reported here, HitFix favorite composer Joe Trapanese's orchestral arrangements should be showing up all over the place on “Piece By Piece.”