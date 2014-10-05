What I love about this story is that Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet opened a bedroom door in a frat house at 2:30 in the morning and didn't expect for college students to be having sex in there. But they were, of course. Here's Ferguson telling Conan O'Brien about the incident, which happened during a fateful trip to Stonestreet's alma mater Kansas State University. Warning: the following images may not be suitable for parents.
That time Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet crashed a frat party in Kansas
Chris Eggertsen 10.05.14
