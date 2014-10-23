The 10 best Jake Gyllenhaal performances to date

Jake Gyllenhaal has already popped up in one film this year, Denis Villeneuve's “Enemy.” But he has another one on the way – Dan Gilroy's “Nightcrawler” – that is a fierce reminder of his upward trajectory as of late: he's building to something major. You can just feel it.
With all of that in mind, it seemed an obvious opportunity to dive into the 33-year-old actor's filmography and cherry pick the cream of the crop. No surprise it seemed to get better as you go along, though it's not to say Gyllenhaal didn't have a tangible spark the moment he hit the scene. He's simply done a great job of maneuvering, improving and, above all, finding what works for him. Refreshingly for a movie star like him, it has made for a unique career to date.
And he's continuing to work with interesting filmmakers. He just finished “Southpaw” with Antoine Fuqua and he's working with “Dallas Buyers Club” director Jean-Marc Vallée right now on “Demolition.”
Are we on the money? Wildly off the mark? What would your list look like? Tell us in the comments section below, and of course, vote for your favorite Jake Gyllenhaal performance in the poll.
“Enemy” is now available on DVD/Blu-ray and VOD.
“Nightcrawler” hits theaters Oct. 31.
You just about get it right, even though I haven’t seen Nightcrawler yet (it premieres in my native Denmark next thursday), but if it trumps all his other great efforts, we’re in for something quite special, obviously. Brokeback, Zodiac, Jarhead and Prisoners are the ones that have impressed me the most and they all figure prominently here, so job well done:)
Enemy is my pick…but it came down between that and Bubble Boy. That movie always makes me laugh.
Gyllenhaal was really great in Source Code, and I think it should absolutely be in the top 10 here. Otherwise, this is a great list. Can’t wait to see Nightcrawler.
Absolutely.
Bubble Boy!!
Always liked him October Sky.
No love for his scene stealing turn in City Slickers?
Nightcrawler
I went with his work in PRISONERS despite my love of MOONLIGHT MILE. His work in BROKEBACK, ZODIAC, and DARKO is quite good, but (other than Deakins’ stunning photography) he’s the best thing about PRISONERS.
Prisoners should be in the top three…excellent excellent work there.