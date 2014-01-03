The 10 best new television characters of 2013

(CBR) As 2013 fades into the rear-view mirror, all eyes are on the road ahead. But before we move into 2014, let”s take one last look back at the year that just passed, and all of the great new TV characters that came with it.

From new shows like “The Blacklist” and “Orange is the New Black” to old reliables like Game of Thrones” and the outgoing “Breaking Bad”, some of the best characters to appear on screen this year were all-new, all-2013 creations. Here”s my round-up of ten of the best heroes and villains the year had to offer.