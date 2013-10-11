The 10 best parts of the Benedict Cumberbatch Reddit AMA

Everyone’s favorite Cumberbatch, the one and only Benedict Cumberbatch, agreed to do a Reddit AMA today in anticipation of his new flick, “The Fifth Estate.” And the fanboys and fangirls went nuts! Because I know how precious your time is, I weeded through and picked out Benedict’s 10 best answers. But beware: the tidbit listed as #1 might actually cause the Internet to shut down entirely — only to reemerge as a hub solely for Benedict Cumberbatch fan fiction.

10. where has your favorite place been so far to visit?

On an untouched New Zealand glacier via helicopter where I stepped out in trainers, jogging pants, and got out and danced. Or touching the earth after my first skydiving jump in Namibia. Or a balcony in South Africa where I felt the sun on my face after the night I was carjacked

9. Is it hard to keep the secret of how Sherlock survived? Do you ever have the urge to tell someone? If so, how do you cope?

I cry myself to sleep at night. And then wake up laughing.

8. Has there been a time when you’ve been completely starstruck meeting someone famous but had to play it cool because you’re famous too?

Uhhhhhhhh. Every time I’ve met someone famous who I’ve been in the audience of. I have the same butterflies and inability to be cool. I approach them as a fellow member of the human race as the next person in their audience does. I’ve been doing this for 10 odd years, and so to meet people who thrilled me with their work for my entire life in such a concentrated manner as has happened over the last few years has been mind-blowing. One of the many perks of my job, I guess.

7. Benedict, do you bother with Halloween? If so, what will you be this year?

The invisible man. Oh, how I love to disappear.

6. QUICK. whats in your pocket right now?

My hand.

How are you typing?

With my left foot.

5. Seeing as to how you’ve been spending a lot of time in the US, what do you find was the most baffling thing about the customs here?

I find that no one at the borders ever smiles.

4. If you make an appearance on Sesame Street, which Muppet would you like to share a scene with?

Animal



3. Has your sass increased since working with Martin Freeman, or were you always this sassy?

Well of course Martin will be furious unless I say I owe it all to him. And believe me, his wrath is more fearsome than any dragons.

2. If I make a brand of pants called “CumberBritches” will you endorse them?

Only if you get me a billboard slot in Times Square.

1. Do you, Matt Smith, and Tom Hiddleton have cheek bone polishing parties?

We like nothing better than buffing our Zygoma. And imagining a horny time traveling long overcoat purple scarf wearing super sleuth Nordic legend fuck fantasy. Get to work on that, internet.



