The 10 Best Red Carpet Disasters at the 2014 Met Ball

05.06.14 4 years ago

It's that time of year again: when a bunch of celebrities convene in New York and try on clown clothes in the pursuit of appearing interesting. Well, ten of them achieved just that at the 2014 Met Ball.

Many celebrities played the evening pretty safe — even Kim Kardashian's dress was downright demure — but these 10 went for broke, made a statement, and then made me laugh. Here's to the 10 weirdest people at this cockamamie event. 

