The 10 Best Twitter Reactions to Spain’s World Cup Loss

If you couldn't believe Spain's 5-1 loss to the Netherlands in the World Cup, you weren't alone. Twitter's commentariat responded quickly to the sound defeat, even though a couple key Tweeters still aren't really sure what soccer is or what we're doing watching it. Here are the 10 best Twitter reactions to the landslide.

Almost every single man, woman, and child in the Netherlands has scored a goal against Spain. – Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) June 13, 2014

At this point, my 7 year old neighbor Jesse has scored on Spain. – rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 13, 2014

Spain fans right now pic.twitter.com/4tKafqHxa9 – Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) June 13, 2014

I”ve just been informed that I, too, scored on Casillas today. – Adam Jacobi (@Adam_Jacobi) June 13, 2014

I for one welcome our new Dutch overlords. – Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) June 13, 2014

You know what? The rest of the world can be good at soccer. We're still the country that invented toilet paper. #usa #werenumberone – Liam McEneaney (@HeyItsLiam) June 13, 2014

The Netherlands is where people from Narnia spend their summer vacations – Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) June 13, 2014

It's World Cup time again & hi I'm a clueless American. Wait, is this what it's like being Jewish at Christmas? Because this is not so bad. – Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 13, 2014

And finally: Tiesto is sorry he's so excited.

I hope everyone gets my jokes!!! I love Spain and their football!! This is just healthy sportsman jokes!!???? – Tiësto (@tiesto) June 13, 2014

