The 10 Most Important Photos of Actors in Short Shorts

#Zac Efron #Jake Gyllenhaal
06.04.14 4 years ago

Bradley Cooper was photographed wearing shorter-than-normal shorts on the set of his new movie, and people reacted with whoops and cheers and noisemakers. And they're right to do that. Keep noising, all. 

But let's not forget that the hard work of wearing short shorts is a celebrated tradition in thespian history. Let's take a trip through time and find the most important photos of actors in short shorts. Put on your Jordache cutoffs, locate some thigh Vaseline, and jump in! Happy summer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zac Efron#Jake Gyllenhaal
TAGSJake GyllenhaalSHORT SHORTSzac efron

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP