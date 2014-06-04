The 10 Most Important Photos of Actors in Short Shorts

Bradley Cooper was photographed wearing shorter-than-normal shorts on the set of his new movie, and people reacted with whoops and cheers and noisemakers. And they're right to do that. Keep noising, all.

But let's not forget that the hard work of wearing short shorts is a celebrated tradition in thespian history. Let's take a trip through time and find the most important photos of actors in short shorts. Put on your Jordache cutoffs, locate some thigh Vaseline, and jump in! Happy summer.