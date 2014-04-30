The 10 Most Underrated Characters in ‘Mean Girls’

#Lindsay Lohan #Tina Fey
04.30.14 4 years ago

“Mean Girls” is ten years old. Deal with it. Cope with it. But even if you think the movie isn't totally fetch, you can't deny that “Mean Girls” is full of priceless characters who spew wisdom, one-liners, and even condoms (in the case of Coach Carr).

Today, let's celebrate 10 lesser-celebrated characters in “Mean Girls,” the most quotable film of the 2000s. While Regina George, Gretchen Wieners, Mrs. George, and even Kevin Gnapoor get credit for their diagnosable insanity, these folks really don't. Get ready to count down to a glorious and very underrated #1, fellow mathletes. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lindsay Lohan#Tina Fey
TAGSANA GASTEYERDaniel FranzeseLindsay LohanMEAN GIRLSneil flynnStefanie DrummondTIM MEADOWSTINA FEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP