The 10 most underrated ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members of all time

What makes a “Saturday Night Live” cast member “underrated”? As you’ll see in this gallery, it’s no one thing in particular. Sometimes an actor’s talent only becomes apparent through the prism of history. Others have had the unfortunate timing to appear alongside the show’s breakout star. Yet other times, a string of solid, un-showy supporting roles didn’t seem as vital to the show’s success as the showier breakout characters. We here at HitFix hope to correct some of these oversights by highlighting the ten most underrated cast members in the show’s 38-year history. Each was overlooked for different reasons. But all played a huge role in the show’s place on the pop culture landscape.
Check out our list below. Do you agree with our choices? Vote in our poll below the story and share your thoughts in the comments section.
Terry Sweeney? His comic performances all involved him acting jittery and leering at the camera. Horrible.
I think you meant “Tracy Morgan” when you wrote “Tim Meadows”. Meadows was always huge during his stint but SNL does have room for TWO black comics (Chris Rock will tell you there’s really no place comfortably for one) and Morgan was “the Black guy” that got shuffled to the side. It wasn’t until 30 Rock that his true talent shone through.
You also forgot to write “Jay Pharoah” He’s not only a master impressionist but can play amazing non-famous characters as well (Attention teachers and students). He does an amazing Obama but the sketches the writers write for Obama are awful. Unfortunately, history will remember Keenan Thompson more than Pharoah, and they shouldn’t
I think it’s hilarious that in an article about overlooked comedians on SNL, you went and got some of the photos wrong. That’s definitely not Jan Hooks on her page and I think that may be a photo of Molly Shannon and not Ana Gasteyer…
Actually we didn’t. Both Jan Hooks and Ana Gasteyer in both those photos. Hooks is playing Tammy Fae Baker in a classic Church Chat skit with Phil Hartman to her right and Gasteyer is on the left of Shannon in the classic Delicious Dish sketch.
Sorry, all I saw was Phil. Darn teenie tiny screen!
Parnell and Hartman are underrated?
Here’s the argument I made for Phil when we were voting: Phil is clearly an inner circle SNL Hall of Famer, but he was never at any point the star of his particular cast. Carvey and Lovitz were the headliners when he arrived, and then Myers, Farley, Sandler, etc got more attention in his later years. We were told to vote based on how they were perceived during their time on the show.
I see your point about Hartman not being the star attraction, but that still is NOT the definition of “underrated”. Nobody ever underrated Hartman, not critics, not fans, not colleagues. There was never a point when Hartman was neglected or underused on the show, or when anybody thought he should be dropped from the cast. (Something that did happen briefly to Parnell admittedly)
I think Hooks and Dunn are the best actresses the series EVER had, and I can’t choose one over the other. And I would agree that Hartman shouldn’t be on an “underrated” list — as far as I’m concerned, he’s at the very top as an MVP.
RIP Phil Hartman. Aside from a few of the 70’s cast, he was the most brilliant thing to ever happen to SNL
+1 for Tracy Morgan over Tim Meadows on this list. Morgan even had bits where he referred to himself as “the other black guy” on SNL.
I’ve always thought Phil Hartman and Jan Hooks were the best male and female (post-Not-Ready-For-PrimeTime-Players) SNL members.
I think Keenan Thompson ought to be considered as well, he has been one of the shows most reliable laugh getters since his arrival, and he’s been there a while now, yet nobody really acknowledges him. That ought to put him into consideration.
Anyone who gets the least votes should be considered the most underrated. Since Nasim Pedrad doesn’t have the nostalgia factor and is still in the cast, I think her only competition in this poll is Al Franken. Maybe 10 years later, People remember her as a strong unappreciated performer but not now;A very morbid process.
No Darrell Hammond? Will Forte was another overlooked cast member who was always hilarious on the show but never went on to have a breakout career. If it wasn’t for Portlandia, Fred Armisen might’ve made this list, but now I guess he’s a big deal.
While I agree that Darrell Hammond was awesome, I don’t think he was AS underrated as these folks. Hammond’s impressions of Bill Clinton are pretty much the gold standard to this day; people knew how great he was. Plus he had one of the longest tenures on the show ever (if not the longest).
Phil Hartman underrated? I don’t think that word means what you think it means.
Agree, and I think the same applies to Al Franken. So, I voted for Ana Gasteyer.
I miss Phil. And Gilda.
YES to Norm MacDonald being on this list.
Definite yes to Norm. Breuer should be here.
Colin Quinn.
How can you even call Phil Hartman underrated?
How can you possibly call Phil Hartman underrated?
I’d go Cheri O’Terri. She was the most versatile woman during the Will Ferrell years, even more so than Molly Shannon and Ana Gasteyer. She never had a problem going full out weird and was in one of the best recurring sketches, the Spartan Cheerleaders.
Melanie Hutsell; Jim Breuer; Ellen Cleghorne are a few that come to mind that deserve a spot. As far as this list, id go with Norm McDonald or Chris Parnell
I was thinking Melanie Hutsell and Ellen Cleghorne too. Siobhan Fallon comes to mind as well.
Norm was brilliant.
Best Update host ever
Jan Hooks? She was good …not great.
I thought everyone considered Hartman a legend so not sure why he’s included on the list
What the neck does “MOST underrated” mean anyhow? Isn’t that a contradiction in terms?
Shouldn’t it mean people like Robert Downey Jr., Ben Stiller or Julia l. Dreyfuss, whose talents weren’t appreciated or recognized at the time? Or shouldn’t you include people who were truly UNDERrated, like Colin Quinn, Harry Shearer, Jim belushi, and all the female cast members who were on the show at the same time as Kristen Wigg.
It’s been said before, but Phil was never “overlooked”. Sure, he might not have been the #1 star, but never “overlooked”.
Aside from that…my vote would probably go to Norm (his delivery just makes everything hilarious) or Parnell.
I couldn’t agree more and also want to shout out some praises to Tim Meadows, Kevin Nealon and Will Forte! Norm def sadly takes the cake by far as perhaps the funniest underrated comic of our time period.
Hmmm, I'm trying to reply to an email I just got in response to my choice of Cheri Oteri as the most underrated female performer of all time on SNL. S/He asked me to choose amongst Jane Curtin, Loraine Newman, Gildna Radner, and Maya Rudolph. Excluding Cheri Oteri, I'd say it'd have to be Maya Rudolph. And, no, I'm not from a younger generation. I was 20 when SNL first aired, and I was an avid watcher. When I look back on those old shows, I'm surprised by how much more talented the performers are today. Also, the most underrated male performer of all time is, hands-down, Dana Carvey.
Strange… I did NOT write, "Write a comment."
Of all time? You have zero cast members from the Doumanian-Ebersol era, the most underrated years of the show’s history. Major foul!
You forgot the original NRFPTP, Garrett Morris, who was in plays & movies before SNL, Is STILL working at 78, and was almost killed!!!