10 questions we want answered when ‘Scandal’ returns

#Kerry Washington #Scandal
02.27.14 4 years ago

It's been a long wait for new episodes of “Scandal,” and we won't be getting a lot of new ones (just eight!) when the show returns Thurs. Feb. 26 at 10:00 p.m. thanks to Kerry Washington's pregnancy. Still, we trust creator Shonda Rhimes to answer all of our burning questions before battering us with a whole batch of new ones before the season signs off. 

We're sure you have more questions than the ten listed here (we had to limit ourselves), so feel free to share what you're most excited to see when the show returns. 

TOPICS#Kerry Washington#Scandal
TAGSGuillermo DíazJeff Perrykatie lowesKERRY WASHINGTONSCANDALSCOTT FOLEYTony Goldwyn

