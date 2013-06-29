The 25 greatest buddy comedies of all-time

06.29.13 5 years ago 15 Comments

Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy already have a box office hit on their hands with the new comedy “The Heat” (besting “White House Down,” which pairs Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx), and the chemistry between the two stars is the film’s biggest selling point. We decided it was a good time to take a look at some of Hollywood’s best buddy comedies from the past, starring such noted pairings as Oscar & Felix, Wayne & Garth, Romy & Michelle, Buzz & Woody, and many more. 

Check out our picks here. Do you agree or disagree with our choices? What did we miss?

Plus: After reading the gallery story,  vote in our poll for your no. 1 buddy movie below.

Around The Web

TAGS48 HRSBLUES BROTHERSkiss kiss bang bangMIDNIGHT RUNSidewaysSome Like It HotStir CrazySUPERBADswingersTHE HEATtoy storyWEDDING CRASHERSWHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP