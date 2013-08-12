The 5 funniest things about these nude photos of Justin Bieber

#Justin Bieber
08.12.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

May August 12th, 2013 always be remembered as the day TMZ got its hands on some photos of Little Lord Justin Bieber buck-naked save only for a strategically-placed guitar. And rejoicing, followed by much laughter, was heard throughout the land! These photos are truly ridiculous — here are the 5 funniest things about them;

5. Justin’s making a goofy face and not a seductive face. Which is like receiving a cupcake emoticon right in the middle of a sexting session.

4. When left untouched by the hands of a stylist, it appears the singer has perfect Bart Simpson hair.

3. The placement of JB’s ultra-serious tattoo of Jesus Christ has the martyr staring right up at the kid’s buttocks.

2. The photos were taken on Canadian Thanksgiving, a holiday held on the second Monday of October that probably involves poutine.

1. The photos were taken on Canadian Thanksgiving, in 2012, at… drum roll, please… Justin Bieber’s grandmother’s house.

(via Idolator)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSGUITARJustin BieberNAKEDNudeTMZ

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP