The ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ confront death in the most dramatic episode yet

Death must be a part of this show, even more than any of the other Whedonverse shows. If you are willing to work in this world, and if you are willing to put yourself on the line, then we must see that death can happen, and that’s just part of it. For that to work, though, there can’t be a cheat code that will always save every cast member. If you’re not willing to destroy the status quo, then none of it matters.
Having said that, tonight’s episode of “Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is the first time I’ve felt any emotional connection to the show, and it seems like it establishes some key things about these characters in a more direct way than we’ve seen so far.
For example, I was getting tired of the “Fitz carrying a torch for Skye” thing after just a few weeks of it. It feels like very familiar ground, and I don’t just want to see earlier Whedon characters renamed and plugged into this show. Xander’s crush on Buffy was fine for a while, but that show learned quickly that he couldn’t just pine away for her forever. It’s a dead end for a character.
This week pushes the Fitz/Simmons relationship to the foreground, and in doing so, it may have clarified who or what these characters are to each other. I’ve noticed that they seem to be the most irritating team members to people who are, in fact, irritated by the show. It seems like each week, the same complaint is leveled against them, that they’re twice the cast fro half the return, that they both do the same thing, that there’s no reason to have two of them. I think it’s as simple as “no one person can know everything,” and the two of them are shown to have different interests. They are both incredibly smart and inventive, but in different ways, and that combination of the two of them is what makes them a major asset to the team.
I was surprised how simple this week was. It looks at first like it’s going to be a tie-in to “Thor: The Dark World,” and that film’s got some very strange and lovely images involving portals to other worlds and broken gravitational fields. This is not what it appears to be at first, though, and I like that this ties directly back into “The Avengers,” a reminder that there is fallout from an incident like what happened in New York that would continue for years after the actual event.
Coulson’s on a very personal mission this week. He’s becoming more and more curious about his own nature, and he orders a full physical work-up to test his own identity. Everyone who keeps dismissively asserting that he is a Life-Model Decoy might want to pump the brakes a bit. He seems to fully, routinely human, and yet he knows that there’s something about who he is that has changed in some fundamental way since being killed.
For me, the only real value to doing a show like this that runs supplemental to the ongoing film franchises is if we see continuity that matters. I want to see cause and effect. I want to see that there is some sense that whatever happens, whether it’s in the show or in a film, it matters, and there are long-term effects that will play out. This week, we see that Skye is still paying for breaking everyone’s trust last week, and that’s as it should be. I don’t want to see things snap back into the status quo right away.
I don’t blame the firemen for taking an artifact from the New York incident. If you were there at ground zero the first time human beings made contact with aliens, you’d probably keep something, too, and there’s a good chance you’d get sick from whatever weird-ass microbes were all over whatever you picked up, too. It’s just stupid luck that poisons these particular guys, and I like that not every week of this show is going to be about someone who gets powers and becomes a bad guy. This is still a threat worth calling in S.H.I.E.L.D., but it’s not a villain, per se.
Interesting structure this week. I got lulled by it. Halfway into the episode, it felt like they were done, like they’d told a whole story. I particularly liked Coulson’s scene telling the fireman about what comes after death. What’s really nice is how the whole second half of the episode takes the set-up and makes it very personal to the S.H.I.E.L.D. team.
When Fitz realizes that he might lose Simmons, it’s the first emotional moment that it feels like the show has fully earned. In general, the entire second half of the episode is some of the best work they’ve done so far, and a strong representation of what the show can be.
Coulson seems motivated to find answers in a new way now, no longer willing to accept whatever the story is that he’s been told. “I don’t feel fine. I feel different.” I’m sure May’s monologue to him helps a bit, but Coulson’s no dummy. He knows that he should have never survived what Loki did to him, and he’s asking questions. It’s just a matter of time before he gets the answers he’s looking for, and I’m curious what he’ll do once he does.
I’m not sure that “carrying a torch” is a dead end for a character. It all depends on how the object of the crush responds to it. Look at Ross and Rachel. They squeezed ten years out of that.
But Friends was a sitcom about relationships, where Shield is about characters dealing with threats. Yes, both shows rely on relationships, but a sitcom has to mine those relationships for every last scrap of story before resoling it.
So yes, very thankful they are moving past all the buildup of these stories. Shield needs to just move on to its season two stories. Flash forward or something. We need to just resolve what the deal with Coulson is. Skye needs to be beyond any of her Rising Tide inner conflicts. May needs to DO something or otherwise starting BEING a character. And Fitz/Smmions needs to move past this lame unrequited love story.
So many of these storylines we’ve seen countless times before, and none of them are remotely compelling anymore.
I recently started watching Walking Dead again. I had watched the first short season, then just wasn’t able to get to the next seasons, always intending to. Season four started and I didn’t feel like watching a couple of dozen episodes to catch up, so I just picked up in season four. SO glad I did. Apparently I missed a lot of dull or silly episodes and really don’t feel like I missed anything. They refer to stuff that happened enough to where I can fill in the blanks. Point being, I think Shield should just do this on its own. Skip past all this boring stuff we KNOW is going to happen, and move on to whatever this show and team’s potential is.
All that said, this was the least-annoying episode so far. Stakes felt earned. Skydiving scene was actually exciting and felt bigger than just a TV show. Dialog wasn’t AS painfully cutesy.
However, THAT said, I still don’t feel any connection between this Shield organization and the one in the movies. That one agent called this group the “Dream Team”, and I’m really not feeling that these five other agents are in any way the best that Shield has to offer, or that they are even agents in the first place. They all feel like civilians recruited to help out in a crisis. I get more Shieldiness from the agents in the elevator with Captain America in the latest trailer than I do with anything we’ve seen in this show.
I think ultimately, none of us are watching this show because of what it IS, but still holding out hope for what it might yet become.
Vic – “Skydiving scene was actually exciting and felt bigger than just a TV show.”
Oh man – as soon as Simmons hit Fitz I saw Point Blank coming… So very passe! And if I even cared, I would’ve wanted her to die. But apathy has been sowed. Let them all incessantly yammer on to try and shove that paper thin veneer of team bonding down our throats. I just don’t care that this *should’ve* been something any more.
Perhaps Coulson actually did die. And was dead for hours.
And then Nick Fury called upon his friend, Dr. Strange, to recall Coulson’s soul from Heaven and reinserted into a cloned body.
That would actually be a pretty cool way to bring Dr. Strange into the Marvel Universe.
Or perhaps, since he died a hero’s death, a warrior’s death, Coulson’s soul wound up in Valhalla in Asgard, and Thor requested that Odin allow his friend to live again.
Actually, that last may be the most likely, given the universe that’s already been set-up by Marvel.
I actually was thinking the same thing about Dr. Strange, but I guess that just wouldn’t be able to happen yet. It would introduce way too many questions.
As cool as it would be, I don’t think the Valhalla option would work given the continuity they’ve established in the cinematic universe – where Asgard is simply an alien world, not another plane of existence.
Ward doing his impersonation of Simmons impersonation of him was great. As was his timing of the exchange with Fitz before jumping.
I still think that Coulson could very easily be developed into The Vision character. A person with a secret he himself isn’t fully aware of struggling to determine who he really would be a really cool way to grow the character into someone that was always destined to become an Avenger. Plus Clark Gregg just has the right shaped head to wear the costume. That may sound weird but watch an episode with that in your head and it makes sense.
Fitz was carrying a torch for Skye?
Well, that shows how well the show has held my attention over the past five episodes.
I thought it was clear in the pilot that he had a thing for her.
I’ve noticed that the kind of complaints that are being levelled against Fitz/Simmons appear to be very similar to the kind of complaints levelled against Charlie Day and Burn Gorman’s scientists in Pacific Rim, so I’m starting to think that maybe a lot of people just hate the very idea of a two person science/comic relief team in films. Hopefully this hatred will blow over though, because I really like both of the aforementioned science teams.
Incidentally, I like the new format you are writing your reviews for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in. It seems much more in-line with the typical style of episodical TV reviews and appears to allow for more critical insight.
Extrapolating peoples’ hatred of Fitz/Simmons an the Pacific Rim team to a larger idea is absurd.
SHIELD needed an episode like this to more fully flesh out the Fitz/Simmons characters. Now I actually care if something happens to them.
A much better format for this review. Instead of just a point by point recap of the episode it dove into critique and analysis and was much better for it.
Kind of a spoilery article title, Drew. Some of us prefer to be surprised by events in shows, especially when for work or whatever reason it takes a few days to get the viewing accomplished… I’d rather not pull your RSS feed of my home page, but is this going to be a regular occurrence?
I disagree, that title is very generic and could apply to every episode so far, and could most likely be used again for future episodes. Its kind of the problem with the show so far.
SPOILERS:
And now that I’ve seen the episode, the title seems more like trolling than spoilers… because it only isn’t a spoiler if you’ve already seen it. “Dealing with death” makes it sound like somebody important dies. But whatever… I spent the entire running time expecting someone to die, based on the title of this article, so it’s more annoying than anything else because I’d love for them to kill off one-half of FitzSimmons and they had the chance and didn’t take it.
I agree! Knowing that it had a happy ending kind of killed any suspense I would have felt over whether Simmons would live or die. But otherwise this review is much much better than the exhaustive point by point stream of consciousness recap, please keep it up!!
By far the best episode of this show yet. Glad to see it keeps improving. Not the greatest television out there nor is it the Avengers. But I don’t think it needs to be. I was entertained the whole way through and this episode did flesh out some characters a lot more that really needed it. I didn’t even hate Ward the whole time. Huge improvement.
A really compelling episode — I think it’s time for the critics to lay off and see how the the next couple of eps play out. I do think the show would benefit from having someone die at some point, but I’m glad this particular story resolved the way it did.
Best episode by far. This cast is starting to grow on me. Love, love, love Ming Na-Wen. She has great chemistry with Clark Gregg. This episode has made me want to see more, for sure.
Son of Coul kept mentioning Agent Blake- was he referring to Thor’s alter ego? That was his mortal form in the old marvel cartoons and comics, cleverly mentioned in Thor movie as Jane’s ex-boyfriend.
I watch for the marvel tie-ins which were/are better than those on Arrow and Smallville.
It’s probably not. Agent Blake is Titus Welliver’s character that originated in the Item 47 one-shot short film that showed up on the video screen and again at the end of the episode.
I think you’re really reaching Drew. Trying to find things to like about this show. It shouldn’t be so hard to like a show.
The episode was okay and probably one of the better ones of the series. But that’s damning with faint praise because the bar has been set pretty low. If they had the guys to kill Simmons off at the end then I would’ve been impressed. But I wouldn’t exactly miss her either.
I was caught up in it, there was just something inherently sympathetic about her once she realized she was probably going to explodey, floaty dead meat. Sad episode but I fell for it.
It was pretty manipulative though. I felt some sympathy for her when she was alone and crying, but they could’ve stuck any character in that situation and you would’ve had the same reaction. I certainly wouldn’t say the show earned it.
This episode finally made me care about (most) of these characters. It was the first time all the characters seemed to gel with the show’s potential. I hope it’s the first of many episodes like that.