‘The American Baking Competition’ is doughy but sweet

Every season, there are a few reality TV show ideas that make me wonder if we are, in fact, done. After all, what’s next? “Waiting in Line for Movie Tickets: The Fight to the Finish” or maybe “Stuck in Traffic without Music: The Will to Survive”? There are only so many jobs, so many situations and so many contests that have inherent dramatic value. By the way, don’t be stealin’ that movie tickets idea. I may pitch it to basic cable yet.
This question brings us to “The American Baking Competition,” which tries to wring drama from nice people cooking yummy food. The show is a big hit in the U.K., so it’s not outside the realm of possibility that the drama of watching people bake pies might excite audiences here. After all, Americans love food, and there are plenty of reality competitions surrounding the stuff. “Top Chef,” “Cupcake Wars” and “Iron Chef” are not only successful, they’re fun and tense as hell.
Unfortunately, “The American Baking Competition” is not “Top Chef” or even “Cupcake Wars.” With cuddly comedian Jeff Foxworthy as the host, it’s a little nicer than either of those shows, and the mild-mannered contestants reflect that.
During the three challenges (they must make a favorite dish fitting the theme of the week, attempt a recipe given to them that lacks some vital instructions, and face a “showstopper” challenge), mostly they talk to themselves or their food, urging their crusts not to be gummy on the bottom. Sometimes they give one another a little encouragement or complain about their newfangled ovens. It seems that the amateur bakers cast on this show are friendly folk who whip up desserts to make their friends and families happy, not to shove said desserts down their throats and spike the whipped cream for the win. They seem less concerned about snagging the $250,000 grand prize and a publishing contract than the prospect of disappointing the judges. As I said, nice.
It’s up to judges Marcela Valladolid and Paul Hollywood to provide some acid to the recipe. Both accomplished professionals don’t hesitate to tell these amateurs their beloved family recipes are borderline disgusting or that they have no business making a pie crust. If anything, they seem slightly out of step with the down-home sensibility of the show, complaining about a lack of proper technique when they’re being served stuff that sometimes looks one step elevated from your grandma’s canned soup casserole. Still, Hollywood is the George Clooney of baking (at least that’s what the Brits say, as does at least one competitor) so his more cutting observations probably go down a little easier because of it.
Still, the amateur bakers don’t put up a fight with the judges, or even quibble with one another. There’s some crying, yes, though it’s mostly quiet tears of shame. Maybe it’s too soon for the gloves to come off, or they’re too far away from the winner’s spot to turn up the heat. But no matter. What the show lacks in intensity it makes up for in food porn. Gigantic apple pies, chocolate-cherry tarts, lemon meringue goop — the arena in which the show seems to understand American appetites is in showering us with decadence that has no calorie count (at least if you’re watching at home — Jeff Foxworthy is going to need a heart bypass by the end of the season, I’m sure). Even better, the judges pass along tips on how to avoid beginner’s mistakes.
It’s a surprisingly nice reality TV show for a major network to air, and as we move into the summer months when no one wants to turn on a stove, it might be exactly what we need. I wouldn’t say no to getting the peanut butter chocolate bacon pie recipe from this week’s winner Francine, either. Well, maybe that’s better left on TV instead of my hips.
Did you watch “The American Baking Competition”?
No, fortunately, not unfortunately…how nice to watch a show that reflects on the eager contestants and the food. The other cooking shows: nasty, trash-talking contestants, nasty, haughty judges. Master Chef, Food Network Star, etc., no thank you…had enough. The American Baking Competition is a breath of fresh air.
You’ve totally missed the point, as have any similar reviewers, it’s supposed to be a nice, cozy experience. What’s the point of another Cupcake Wars or the like, that’s fine but why does everything have to be the same, with high levels of artificial drama. Another review mentioned ‘not enough focus on the food’ ugghhhh! Sometimes I wonder if people are actually watching the same show as me, what else are we looking at but food & cooking! This American version does omit the indepth history of each weeks subject which appears in the original BBC show, but that is 15 minutes longer due to no ads. Reviewers, including this one, do pick up on the feeling of how nice & calm this show is, but then criticise it for this, missing the point completely, why can’t a show just be nice? I’m so glad it’s a massive hit in the UK, I think that demonstrates a clear difference in societal values, in that it’s ok for something just to be nice, maybe some Americans will discover that for themselves, regardless of these short sighted reviews.
PS to my previous comment, the show may have have missed a trick with the casting of the female judge. In the UK household name, veteran cook, and all around fabulous Granny, Mary Berry has delighted the nation in her role. This I feel can’t be said about Marcella, obviously talented and knowledgeable on her subject, I do feel however her casting is an eye candy decision, a veteran cooking character would have fitted the cozy format far better, and so in this CBS made a big mistake!
I loved this show. I’m sorry it’s over, and I hope there will be another season.
I agree with the previous comments: everything does not have to be nasty! There was plenty of drama in this contest, and there was a little bit of sniping and mild tantrum-throwing, but it was mostly about the topic at hand – will the bakers finish on time? Sometimes they didn’t, which was both painful and hilarious. Will the baked goods be, um, good? Sometimes they weren’t, and hearing one of the judges say, with a wrinkled up face, that they just got a mouthful of raw dough was, again, hilarious (to the viewer).
That was enough drama for me. Reality shows that center around sniping, backstabbing, and trash talking are ones I turn off (that would be most of them). This one I watched every minute, learned something, and was inspired.
No one in the UK calls Paul Hollywood the George clonney of baking, just bothered me that this was incorrect. The presenters and judges just gel so well in bake off and in my opinion it is what makes the show. Along with the quintessential Englishness that this version lacked for an obvious reason. It’s the quaint tea party decor and the classic decor which is anything but tacky that unfortunately translated into something quite dull and uninteresting :(
I know it’s been a while but found it interesting that there was an American version, could have predicted the show would not go down well, it wouldn’t sit the same with what much of the audience in America want especially as I have discovered it is a pale comparison of the original.