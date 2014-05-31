‘The Arsenio Hall Show’ cancelled after just one year

Late night TV is saying goodbye to Arsenio Hall. Again.

CBS Television Production has announced the cancellation of “The Arsenio Hall Show” after just one year.

CBS had recently stated that the ratings-troubled syndicated show would return for a second season, but have changed their minds in the wake of the show's decreasing ratings.

Currently in reruns, the final new episode aired May 21.

“I'm gratified for the year we've had and proud of the show we created,” Hall said in a statement.

Hall's previous late night talk show was much more successful, lasting from 1989 to 1994. The late night landscape has since changed dramatically, with cable outlets such as Comedy Central and TNT providing more competition.

Will you miss “The Arsenio Hall Show”?