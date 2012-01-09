‘The Artist’ and the ‘Vertigo’ score: separating theft from tribute

Ah, the trumped-up non-controversy. It’s a kind of hazing ritual that many a certified Oscar frontrunner has to go through: remember the accusations of child actor neglect levelled at the makers of “Slumdog Millionaire,” the supposed military inaccuracies (not to mention poor producer etiquette) of “The Hurt Locker,” or even the revelation that a key set in “The King’s Speech” had previously housed a gay porn shoot? These mildly tangy stories tend to be forgotten as quickly as they flare up, and rarely do much lasting damage, so it’s just as well “The Artist” is getting it over with now.
I’m speaking, of course, of the ludicrous full-page Variety ad taken out against the film by, of all unexpected people, veteran Hitchcock blonde Kim Novak, who may not have made a film in 20 years, but is still gifted with an Oscar ballot — one she presumably will not be using to vote for the French silent film she has more than a little melodramatically accused of “raping” her “body of work.”
A little translation is required here. By “her,” she actually means “Alfred Hitchcock’s and Bernard Herrmann’s.” By “body of work,” she actually means a single film, “Vertigo.” And by “raping,” she means “legally, with due permission and credit, interpolating the music score of.” If that doesn’t sound quite as offensive as what Novak is implying, that’s because it isn’t: this is a case of sincere artistic tribute being rather unfairly dressed up as dishonest creative appropriation.
If Novak weren’t so rash and insensitive as to use the unnecessary alarm word “rape” — a term that should surely be put to rest in anything but a literal context — she’d find a number of critics rather sympathetic to her point. Right from “The Artist”‘s premiere in Cannes, informed viewers have debated the merits of one of director Michel Hazanavicius’s riskiest artistic gambles: at a crucial low point in the protagonist’s psychological unravelling, Ludovic Bource’s substantial, already eclectic score gives way to a direct lift of Bernard Herrmann’s legendary love theme from “Vertigo.”
Novak protests that the sampling idly “use[s] the emotions [Herrmann’s music] engenders as its own.” Many critics, meanwhile, have complained that the use of a famous 1950s cinematic theme is both distracting and anachronistic in a film that specifically celebrates an earlier Hollywood era. Others find the noir-tinged selection thematically at odds with the film’s sprightlier narrative of artistic decline and redemption. Others, more simply, feel that Herrmann’s work is something you don’t touch.
All of these are sound starting points for a critical debate; none of these point to any intellectual violation perpetrated by Hazanavicius or “The Artist” — a work so purposefully built as a pastiche of past cinematic forms that to complain about it referencing existing films is a little like complaining that Andy Warhol stole the Campbell’s Soup logo.
I’ve already had several long debates, both in person and on Twitter, about how effectively or otherwise Hazanavicius’s film is served by his postmodern magpie instincts: for me, it makes as much sense for a film explicitly about the future of cinema to borrow sound from the 1950s as any other era, while others think he could make his point more subtly by sticking to a more rigorous silent-cinema aesthetic. (In which case Bource’s entire score, itself a hodgepodge of vintage Hollywood scoring styles across 30-odd years, is an anachronism in itself, with or without the “Vertigo” loan.)
Two opposed viewers can argue about all of this without either of them thinking the film has done anything unethical. As critic Anton Bitel, himself unconvinced of the success of Hazanavicius’s “Vertigo” tribute, so succinctly put it on Twitter: “Just being bad at sex doesn’t make you a rapist.”
Hazanavicius is hardly the first director to pull such a stunt, either. Quentin Tarantino has frequently filched from the soundtracks of existing films, though never ones quite as well-known as “Vertigo”: are some films more sacred than others in this respect? Or does the greater recognizability of the “Vertigo” score make it fairer game for poaching? (Yes, there will always be those viewers who haven’t seen “Vertigo” or don’t recognize the source — is Hazanavicius also to blame for going over their heads?)
Do the rules change when it comes to pre-existing music from outside the cinema? Lars von Trier, Terrence Malick and Martin Scorsese are just three of the major auteurs who have incorporated major classical themes into the scores of their recent films — if the difference between cheating and intelligent citation lay solely in whether or not an artist finds their reference points within their own medium, we’d also have to take Steven Soderbergh to task for splicing scenes from a Ken Loach film into “The Limey,” burn Zadie Smith’s “On Beauty” for “raping” an E.M. Forster novel and vilify pretty much every hip-hop artist in recorded music for sampling others’ tracks.
Hazanavicius hit on the sound he wanted for a section of his film; he could have asked his composer to vaguely replicate it (an approach that would have been far more dishonest than directly quoting it), but found instead that using the very piece he’d imagined could strengthen and color his film’s relationship to its own medium. He got the required permission, and made the required acknowledgement. We may or may not think it a deft or beneficial move, but it’s a reference to be discussed rather than denied. End of non-story, as further demonstrated by Hazanavicius’s gracious response to Novak’s ad:
“‘The Artist’ was made as a love letter to cinema, and grew out of my (and all of my cast and crew”s) admiration and respect for movies throughout history. It was inspired by the work of Hitchcock, Lang, Ford, Lubitsch, Murnau and Wilder. I love Bernard Herrmann and his music has been used in many different films and I”m very pleased to have it in mine. I respect Kim Novak greatly and I”m sorry to hear she disagrees.”
Well, that was fun. It’ll be interesting to see if this kerfuffle has any impact on Ludovic Bource’s sizeable shot at the Best Original Score Oscar — I suspect it won’t, given that it was hardly his decision to go with Herrmann — but anyone hoping to dent the film’s overall campaign will need to try harder than that. Anyone got any dirt on Uggie?
“any dirt on Uggie?”
I hear he calls all his sex partners “bitches.”
To be honest, I didn’t even notice the “Vertigo” score being used, not even for a second. And I love “Vertigo.” So obviously this wasn’t an issue for me.
And I’m totally with you on certain parts of the film being purposefully anachronistic. I think that’s an intrinsic and very significant part of what makes the film work. If you wanted to watch an actual silent film playing it straight and EXACTLY how it would have been made then, you might want to actually go and check out some movies from the early 20th century. “The Artist” is very much a film aware it’s being made in the 21st century.
I find it funny that the “Vertigo” score usage has caused such heated debate — I’m admittedly not the hugest fan of “The Artist,” and yet there are so many other characteristics of the film that I’d rather critique and discuss than Hazanavicius’ simple, well-intentioned implementation of Herrmann’s legendary score.
I, for one, find the “Citizen Kane” homage to be a more accurate example of the creative laziness that, to a degree, stifles the film for me. But in any event, Hazanavicius deserves nowhere near the bitterness of Novak’s reaction — he’s clearly the nicest, humblest guy you’d ever meet.
How absolutely ridiculous. I’ve wondered from time to time what Novak was up to. Now I wish she’d go back to being quiet and obscure.
Well, this is all much ado about nothing.
Wait. I think I might have just raped Shakespeare.
So, it’s safe to say that Kym Novak has never actually *been* raped, yeah? Thank heavens for that, but I would think any woman – victim of rape or not – would know not to use such language when discussing something as trivial as this. Hell, she should know not to use that language in any situation other than when discussing the literal act. Which is what you said in the piece, so, er, ignore me.
I’m more concerned about Novak’s mental health if she somehow thinks the music to a film she did not write nor direct is “her” property.
I have mixed feelings about the use of the Vertigo score. Do I really want to be thinking of Vertigo while engaged in the melodramatic climax of The Artist? But then, so much in Vertigo includes dialog-less scenes, including scenes of Stewart following Novak in a car. And Bejo is driving to Juhardin during the use of the score in The Artist. And Vertigo is about identity and loss or change of identity, and perhaps so is The Artist. So who knows, maybe if the visual references to Citizen Kane and Singing in the Rain (for ex.) work for me, why not the aural Vertigo quote? On the other hand there is a difference between an homage and a direct unaltered quote. Seen that way, perhaps I disagree with Guy and would have preferred new music in a similar vein rather than an exact replica. ‘
Ultimately it’s a minor point and doesnt take away from the The Artist being one of my favorite films of this year.
the problem, however, is that George and Peppy are paper-thin stock characters, whereas Scottie and Madeleine are richly and deeply conflicted. That reference made me realize how much I’d rather be watching Vertigo instead of the mounds of cliches composing The Artist.
But Novak is unequivocally out of line.
Someone close to Kim has really done the wrong thing by letting her do that.
Novak is off-the-wall with this. Nevertheless, it was a bad choice to use the iconic Vertigo cue at the dramatic climax of The Artist. As I’ve said elsewhere, I loved the film enough to see it twice in several weeks and each time that moment was jarring. and not in a good way.
I agree; the music was jarring. Up until this point I was totally with the film; mesmerized, even. Then, suddenly, I’m in Vertigo, and wondering if it’s note for note, or altered in some way. In any case, I’m no longer in The Artist. I don’t find highly recognizable classical music jarring in the same way, unless it’s already been used in a film for which I have strong feelings. Barber’s Adagio, so powerful at the end of The Elephant Man, would probably have the same effect on me if I now heard it in some other film.
Where was Novak’s outrage when the Vertigo score was tracked over some of Jessica Lange’s campy monologues in the wretched American Horror Story? At least its use in The Artist was a loving homage in a critically acclaimed film (and one completely credited in the end titles). And the Blu-Ray will feature the original cue composed for the scene. Novak is just looking for attention in the worst way. Boooo.
When they used it in AHS, I thought that the music supervisor for AHS must have seen The Artist. That show is trash.
Did she object when Vertigo score was clearly referenced in “Meet the Parents” when the cat was hanging from the storm drain.
Though I found the use of Vertigo music in The Artist jarring I don’t get the point of Novak’s ad unless she wants another composer to win an Oscar for original score. Because that’s really the only thing being attacked here, the music. And Herrmann’s music is not used for most of the film so her argument is a wasted effort.
Drive used some music from The Social Network. It was the distinct, buzzing-like noise with the simple piano in the background. Very distinctive and easily recognizable. I was surprised at it, but apparently it is commonly-ish done?
Surely Kim Novak could have just donned a fake fur, stood next to a hotel pool, and run an ad of herself in Variety that said “Consider…” across the top. Isn’t that the classy way to go about these things?
My automatic impulse was to retweet this, until I remembered where I was. You’ve given me my laugh of the day.
As much as I love Vertigo, Kim Novak should not be voting on the Oscars. If someone has not made a film in 10 years their voting rights should be revoked.
The novak thing is melodramatic silliness, as they had every right to use the music in the film, but it seemed strange to me that they did. For film buffs, the target audience of a film like the artist, the score for vertigo is nothing obscure, and carries a lot of baggage. Tarantino would most likely not put that score in one of his movies, just as he probably wouldnt use the opening title track from the good, the bad, and the ugly. it’s too obvious and referential to do a film like the artist any favors.
Don’t worry Kim, people will still be watching Vertigo long after The Artist has come and gone.
It seems everyone can agree that this is an overreaction.
I think the real discussion is whether or not it works…and I don’t think it does…at all. I think it all depends on the movie, on the scene, on the track and how it is used. Tarantino does it the right way most of the time. The Artist does it very very poorly, like Anton said.
It’s not just about how well known the music is either. I had this same problem with Kick-Ass lifting two cues from two different Danny Boyle movies during the two best scenes in Kick-Ass. Kick-Ass wasn’t doing an homage, they just liked the cues. But I’m sitting there thinking about Sunshine and 28 days later.
I think it’s an interesting discussion about when it works and when it doesn’t.
Guy: Enjoyed the long debate.
Let us remind Kim that every artist borrows… I just came across this on Wikipedia while researching Tristan and Isolde… The tonality of Tristan was to prove immensely influential in western Classical music. Wagner’s use of musical colour also influenced the development of film music. Bernard Herrmann’s score for Alfred Hitchcock’s classic, Vertigo, is heavily reminiscent of the Liebestod, most evident concerning the resurrection scene.
I think Kim Novak is a rip-off of Grace Kelly.
If you call that rape, then I suppose Steve McQueen merely molested Terrence Malick this year. Nobody seemed to mind much.
Exhibit A: [www.youtube.com]
Exhibit B: [www.youtube.com]
The one thing that everyone seems to have been missed, in all the furore, is that Hazanavicius DID ask Bource to “vaguely replicate” the Hermann original – it’s there on the soundtrack album (track named ‘My suicide’). So why did he ditch Bource’s pastiche in favour of the original? That’s what I’d like to know.
I’m not a major, burning-bra feminist or anything, but I think calling this “rape” is a whole lot more than melodramatic. Even if Novak genuinely believed Hazanavicius took the music wrongly, that word is inappropriate. And I don’t believe she did. I think she’s been out of the limelight too long and wants some attention so she’s using a buzz word, which would not bother me if rape were not such a serious issue in today’s society.
With all due respect to Ms. Novak, she seems to have really gone off the deep end on this one. Ms. Novak seems to overlook the fact that Hermann openly borrowed from Wagner for the score of this film. What could be a greater tribute to an artist than that his music lives on and is re-used? The score to Vertigo is simply AMAZING, so much so that it inspires artists more than 50 years later to make use of it, echo it, borrow from it. Far from raping anything, this is the epitome of rebirth and regeneration which is a true indication of what works are worthy of living on into future generations. Ms. Novak should have borne in mind that, far from taking away anything from the legacy of Vertigo, this borrowing of it could very well inspire another generation to discover the magic that is Vertigo. People under 40 are not generally known for being willing to sit through what is admittedly a slow-moving film for its first approximately 90 minutes. One of the elements that makes the film work its magic is this music, which in perfect “harmony” with the story, direction and cinematography sets a perfect mood and atmosphere, creating a mystery and allure that draws the viewer in and makes them want to see this story played out. If anything, “The Artist” will inspire further interest in Vertigo, something which Ms. Novak, who was never more stunningly beautiful than in that film, should hardly be against.
For those making the argument that all art borrows and that Bernard Herrmann borrowed from Wagner: this *was not* borrowing. The score was a direct lift. When I originally saw The Artist, I thought it was a very clever wink to the idea of how so much of cinema is derivative art repackaged with new technology. I’m not sure how it is now being so easily re-branded as a “love letter” or “homage,” but when taken that seriously it seems at best a lazy rip-off, as if Hazanavicius had a checklist of recognizable sights and sounds from which to crib.
Speaking of the music of bernard Hermann ,there is this passage in PSYCHO ,at the beginning of the film ,in the hotel room in PHOENIX city.It is exquisitely sad and moving.But you can appreciate it fully only if you listen to soundtrack album of the film ,because Hitckcock toned it down a lot in the film so much you can hardly hear it.Same thing with VERTIGO where the beautiful love passage is barely audible.At least THE ARTIST do justice to that passage by giving it more volume and listening space.And the face of Novak is indelibly tied to that passage for those who have seen the picture.So it is a bit natural that miss Novak identifies herself to it.
Kim Novak may have overreacted but the Herrmann score is clearly misused in The Artist. The score is deliberately a reference to Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde opera and is about love, passsion and doom. In the artist, the main character is about to suicide. The music detracts totally from this scene leaving the impression that the director has no musical taste. If he wanted to use Herrmann’s music there’s many scores that would have better fitted than this one.
I finally saw The Artist and I recognized the Vertigo theme immediately. It distracted me from the film and actually ruined it for me. It was as if the film composer was not good enough.
Just watched “The Artist” last night on TCM, as part of their “31 Days of Oscar.” Hadn’t seen it since it premiered a few years ago, but enjoyed it.
I noticed scoring that sounded remarkably like Bernard Herrmann’s “Vertigo” score, and thought I was losing my mind: how could a Herrmann score end up in a 2011, allegedly scored by someone else?
Apparently I’m not losing my mind…