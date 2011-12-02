‘Artist,’ ‘Tinker,’ ‘Shame’ and ‘Marilyn’ among contenders not eligible for WGA

A copy of this year’s WGA ballot made its way to my inbox today, so naturally the process of sussing out what screenplays did and didn’t make the cut was in order. There are 33 adapted screenplays on the ballot and 55 originals.
However, even with considerably more contenders, the original field was gutted the most. Contenders in the thick of the Oscar hunt that aren’t on the ballot (due typically to not being in accordance with paperwork guidelines or signatory stipulations) are: “The Artist,” “Beginners,” “The Iron Lady,” “The Lady,” “Like Crazy,” “Margin Call,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “Melancholia,” “Rango,” “Shame” and “Take Shelter.” Ouch. What does that even leave? I’ll get to that in a moment.
In the adapted field, the notable absences are: “Albert Nobbs,” “Carnage,” “Drive,” “Jane Eyre,” “My Week with Marilyn,” “Sarah’s Key,” “The Skin I Live In” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.” There are others, but each of those lists, I think, is being a bit liberal as it is with what’s considered in Oscar play this year.
So, I suppose it’s time maybe to make a few predictions. The guild will not announce the nominees until January 5, but let’s get it out of the way anyway.
In the adapted category, I would say “The Descendants,” “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” “The Help,” “Moneyball” and “War Horse” are all formidable. So those are my picks. Outside chances exist for “Hugo” and “The Ides of March,” while the gutting could pave the way for entertainment efforts (“The Lincoln Lawyer,” “The Muppets”) or things landing more in the critical darling framework (“We Need to Talk About Kevin”).
I should point out that “The Adventures of Tintin” is on there, the only animated film of the year present on the ballot (simply because typically animation companies are not guild signatories, but “Tintin” is in a different boat).
In the original field, boy, what a waste land. I’ll say “50/50,” “Bridesmaids,” “Midnight in Paris,” “Win Win” and “Young Adult,” making for a very comedy-heavy slate. “J. Edgar” could still score, and “Contagion” is actually a strong play here. I just wouldn’t know which one to toss out.
Indies from “Cedar Rapids” to “Pariah” to “Rampart” to “The Tree of Life” could score, as could summer blockbuster “Super 8” and early fall entry “Warrior.” So I guess it’s not much of a waste land, really. Just a smattering of possibilities that ought to be thankful for the added exposure.
As mentioned, the WGA announces its nominees on January 5, 2012. The guild’s awards show will be held on February 19. Feel free to offer up your own predictions in the comments section below.
Man. Talk about raining over wet for Martha Marcy May Marlene.
No Moneyball for adapted? Why?
Moneyball is on the ballot.
Wow. That’s a lot of good films not eligible. Bummer.
Adapted:
“Moneyball”
“The Descendants”
“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
“War Horse”
“We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Original:
“50/50”
“Bridesmaids”
“Shame”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Win, Win”
It’s a shame that “Tinker, Tailor” is absent, I’m reading the novel right now, and it’s such a dense, complex and lengthy (all in good ways) piece of work, and I just can’t imagine how they could adapt it into a normal length feature, but the reviews suggest that Straughan and O’Connor succeeded.
Wow, I totally missed “Shame” in the headline as ineligible. I’d happily swap it with “Young Adult”, which I probably should have given more consideration anyway.
I bet “Drive” for adapted… if it’s eligible.
That’s one I forgot to mention. It’s not on the ballot.
Kris, Have you seen Extremely Loud and Incredibly close or heard anything related to it? It has been on the top of my predictions for months but I’m really not sure if Warner is doing things right in this awards season… Almost no one has watched this and we are in December already.
Next week.
Hey Kris, I’m a little confused. So Shame is or isn’t on the WGA ballot? It says it’s not eligible in your article’s title but in the actual article Shame isn’t listed as being excluded from the ballot.
Forgot to list it for some reason in the article, but it is indeed NOT on the ballot.
I would be THRILLED to see Contagion score a nom.
Agreed, I loved Contagion. That was Soderbergh’s best film in years. The way it was shot and edited definitely reminded me of Traffic a lot.
That script was so tight and well-thought out, would be so deserving.
A link to where one can view a list of all the eligible screenplays would be nice, I can’t find anything on the WGA site.
It’s not available online. I received the ballot from a source.
If you click on some of the adds you can find links to the scripts.
Kris, since I can’t seem to remember from years past, any chance you could explain a bit more – or point toward an explanation – about the kinds of “paperwork guidelines or signatory stipulations” that result in so much work being ruled ineligible? Thanks…
I wonder if Warner’s push for Harry Potter will pay off here. Steve Kloves is a respected writer who capped off a challenging but generally successful decade-long project this year. Maybe he’s got a shot.
Good place to read up:
One can become signatory retroactively in some cases, I believe, but sometimes studios don’t file that paperwork.
While I acknowledge that any award-giving body is allowed to have its own rules and that I get why they do this eligibility exclusion thing every year (You want an award? You join the guild!), it’s also a crying shame that this process whittles the list of contenders down to so few titles of quality that the nominees are rather obvious.
The good thing, though: This way, some screenplays that otherwise get no attention in the awards circuit (the category “sorry, yours is only the sixth-best script of the year”) have a chance of being rewarded.
It seems almost certain now that Bridesmaids will become yet another hit comedy that was nominated for the WGA Award but not for the Oscar. Of the $100+ million grossers in the 2000s alone, there have been The Hangover, Burn After Reading, Knocked Up, The Devil Wears Prada, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Mean Girls, Bridget Jones’s Diary. Some of them would have been deserving, but I’m still glad the Academy ignored The Hangover even in the weak year (for Oscar-y films) that was 2009.
You could make a great list from the excluded titles. You could also make a great list from the eligible ones. The nice thing about this is that it gives those really good, eligible movies that otherwise wouldn’t register (such as “50/50” and “Contagion”) a chance to be in the race.
“Shame” is an adapted screenplay? I know it’s not on the ballot, but Kris has it listed as being missing on the adapted side.
It’s original. My fault when re-inserting it.
What’s really funny about this is that a few weeks later, your guesses for the Original Screenplay category are looking less and less like just WGA contenders but Oscar nominees as well. Obviously “The Artist” will make the Academy’s final cut, but with “Bridesmaids,” “50/50” and “Win Win” building a lot more steam, the WGA might not be far off from the Oscars, after all.