‘The Avengers’ cast members to present at the Oscars

While “The Avengers” may not be up for any major awards at this year’s Oscars, the Academy has still found a way to include some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Five of the film’s stars — Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nicky Fury), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Chris Evans (Captain America) –will fly to the stage in order to present one of the evening’s awards.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) will be conspicuously absent from the proceedings.

“We are happy to re-unite the ‘Avengers” cast to present on our show,” said show producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron in a statement. “Audiences who enjoyed the year”s biggest box office hit will be excited to see these terrific actors back together again.”

The Joss Whedon-directed “The Avengers” is nominated for best visual effects this year. With the exception of Evans, all of the “Avengers” presenters have been nominated in acting categories in the past.

“Family Guy” and “Ted” mastermind Seth MacFarlane will be hosting the ceremony.

The “Avengers” gang will be seen back together on the big screen in Marvel’s planned “The Avengers 2,” which opens summer of 2015. In the meantime, various members will appear in Marvel’s upcoming films “Iron Man 3,” “Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

The Academy Awards air live on Sunday, February 24 on ABC at 7 p.m. ET.