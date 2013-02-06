‘The Avengers’ cast members to present at the Oscars

While “The Avengers” may not be up for any major awards at this year’s Oscars, the Academy has still found a way to include some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
Five of the film’s stars — Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nicky Fury), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Chris Evans (Captain America) –will fly to the stage in order to present one of the evening’s awards.
Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) will be conspicuously absent from the proceedings.
“We are happy to re-unite the ‘Avengers” cast to present on our show,” said show producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron in a statement. “Audiences who enjoyed the year”s biggest box office hit will be excited to see these terrific actors back together again.”
The Joss Whedon-directed “The Avengers” is nominated for best visual effects this year. With the exception of Evans, all of the “Avengers” presenters have been nominated in acting categories in the past.
“Family Guy” and “Ted” mastermind Seth MacFarlane will be hosting the ceremony.
The “Avengers” gang will be seen back together on the big screen in Marvel’s planned “The Avengers 2,” which opens summer of 2015. In the meantime, various members will appear in Marvel’s upcoming films “Iron Man 3,” “Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”
The Academy Awards air live on Sunday, February 24 on ABC at 7 p.m. ET.
Maybe Scarlett Johansson will be at the Oscars “but in a different form”, since she might be performing the nominated song Before My Time from Cahsing Ice
*Chasing Ice, sorry.
Doubtful she will be there at all since she is performing in Broadway eight times a week including that same Subday night.
* on Broadway
* Sunday
Haha…so, THE AVENGERS gets an Oscar nom and the task of presenting onstage, while TDKR gets completely ostracized and shafted like a despicable curse. I may be in a minority, but whatever: this is utter crap. Fourteen years of loyal viewership om my part have been officially flushed down the drain (not that it makes any big difference, but still). The AMPAS can go to hell.
What on Earth are you talking about?
Sorry if that sounds like an extreme reaction, but you seem au fait with those! But essentially I don’t think ‘no nominations’ equates being ‘shafted like a despicable curse’. It was a bloated, leaden, hard-to-love film – a huge step down from its predecessor in my opinion – and not particularly noteworthy in the category where The Avengers happened to score.