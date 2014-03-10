‘The Bachelor’ finale recap: The red flags wave for Clare and Nikki

As befits one of the crappiest installments in the 18-season run of “The Bachelor,” we got a finale which was amazingly unromantic, endlessly frustrating and chock full of moments that made most of us want to throw something at Juan Pablo. When our host Chris Harrison actually comes right out and says there's going to be a run on televisions next week because so many viewers probably threw stuff at theirs because of this show, you know it's not just you. No, Juan Pablo may make his mark as being the most unappealing Bachelor ever, and if you didn't feel that way before the finale, you probably did afterward.
The first big, red flag was when Clare and Nikki met Juan Pablo's family. Usually this is a chance for the ladies to convince the Bachelor's loved ones that each is worthy of his love. In this case, everyone seemed fine with the girls — they just wanted to give them fair warning that Juan Pablo is no prize. Um, you know he's kind of negative, right? And you don't mind a relationship with lots of fighting, do you? He's kind of a handful, ho ho ho!
Clare and Nikki should hike up their maxi skirts and run, but they aren't really paying attention. They see mouths moving, but they're so fixated on convincing these people to like them, they aren't really listening to what's tumbling out. But no worries! There will be plenty of time for them to discover how much disagreeable Juan Pablo really is!
On Clare's last date with her dream man, she's sure it will be lots of holding hands and picking flowers and canoodling. Instead, Juan Pablo waits for the camera guys to wander off, then tells Clare he doesn't really know her but man, he liked doing her! And he doesn't say doing her. Clare does not think this is cute, and she doesn't think it's funny. No, Clare is offended. Deeply offended. “It was offensive, insulting and made me feel awful,” she sniffles. So, she's leaving, right?
Wrong! No, that evening she wants to talk to Juan Pablo about what he said, which opens the door to his weird, circular non-answering technique which is so exhausting most people just lie down and take a nap. Something similar happens to Clare, who goes from being indignant and angry to wondering if Juan Pablo really, really likes her. What happened to the part where you needed to like him first, Clare? No, she's just a girl, standing in front of a boy, hoping he thinks she's pretty or some such crap. They end the date by making out, which seems like a dumb thing to do after your boyfriend has kind of called you a mattress back.
I should point out that while we're watching this, Chris Harrison is running around talking to members of the live audience to see what they think. This has to be the first time I've heard so many fans of the show say, more or less, “Oh, this is a plain, old shit show, Chris. No one's going home happy this year!” Even former Bachelor Sean Lowe seems quietly horrified that Juan Pablo is making such a mess of the franchise.
Juan Pablo also has a final date with Nikki, which ends in chaste kissing. I'm half expecting him to stop, look her in the eye, and say, “I have too much respect for you to make out with you the way I did with Clare. But man, she's great in the sack!” That's just the kind of thing we expect from Juan Pablo at this point.
There are no scenes of Juan Pablo agonizing over what kind of ring to get his special girl, probably because he has no plans to give jewelry to anyone and is wondering if ABC will let him give the ring to Camila. Thus, we know we're getting a disappointing wrap-up to an already disappointing season. All we can hope is that there will be fighting to at least make it interesting.
First up, Clare is getting voted off the island. Juan Pablo tells her she's an amazing woman and he's glad they talked things out, and then he moves in for the goodbye hug — and Clare pushes him away. The audience watching live literally explodes into applause. Even after seeing Sharleen and Andi kick him to the curb, it's not enough. We need MORE rejection!
Clare is livid, because she felt that Juan Pablo talked to her about babies and a life in Sacramento and lots of other stuff that I mostly lost track of in the nonstop blather he poured on Clare during their date. “I've lost respect for you!” she huffs. “What you made me go through? I wouldn't want my children to have a father like you.”
Juan Pablo's reaction? “Wooh, I'm glad I didn't pick her!” Because none of that was his fault, of course! She jus crazee! I will say, Clare knows the format of this show, right? She's seen it at some point in the last twelve years? Because the Bachelor has to keep two women kind of on hold right until the end so we get guaranteed tears from the reject. I'm not saying Juan Pablo isn't a jerk, mind you, but some of this is just the format of the show. Now, if she had decided to tell him he was an asshat for what he said to her in the helicopter? Bring it, sister!
Anyway, next we get a romantic, heartfelt proposal to Nikki, right? Wrong! He tells Nikki he likes her, but he isn't giving her a ring and he doesn't say he loves her, because he's “honest.” I think Juan Pablo doesn't realize honesty isn't always the best policy when it comes to romance or telling a woman whether or not she looks fat in a pair of jeans, but okay.
So, that's over, which leaves the really good stuff — the After the Rose episode. Clare, to her credit, seems far more likable now that she's had a chance to blow up at Juan Pablo, and she doesn't even want to talk to him now — she felt great having said what she needed to say in St. Lucia, so she has closure. This may actually be a “Bachelor” first!
Then, it's time for Chris Harrison to talk to Juan Pablo, which shouldn't be a big deal — they talked all through the original shoot for the series, right? They're probably besties! Not so much. Chris wants to know if Juan Pablo has regrets. Nope! Chris tries again. Um, you know that thing you said to Clare? The thing that made her hate you? Yup, but no regrets! That was private! I don't know what you saying, Chris! Chris practically reaches over and grabs Juan Pablo by the collar to shake him. NO REGRETS? ARE YOU SERIOUS? The Internet and lots of filming and it was fun, yes, ees okay!
Nikki comes out, curls up next to Juan Pablo, and everyone in the audience sighs with relief. It's time for the big, romantic payoff, right? Right? RIGHT? Nope! Nikki, has Juan Pablo said he loves you? Uh, no. But you said you love him? “My feelings haven't changed.” So, yes. This doesn't seem to bother Nikki, but it really bothers Chris. No matter how Chris pokes and prods, Juan Pablo will not say he loves Nikki. He won't say he doesn't love Nikki. Eees private, Chris!
Sean Lowe's wife Catherine finally tells Juan Pablo not to bite the hand that feeds him and play the damn game. Viewers want romance, Juan Pablo! But ees private! Sean laughs, because Juan Pablo doesn't know that Juan Pablo's dating life won't be private for a long, long time. Juan Pablo doesn't care, and Chris Harrison is just plain old pissed off. I have never seen this guy be anything less than mildly bemused by this show, but this time he basically leaps out of his chair at the first commercial break, probably so he doesn't strangle Juan Pablo, and later admits that he's pretty okay with this season being over. This season was just that frustrating — if Chris Harrison, who's been doing this for twelve years, is sick and tired of Juan Pablo's crap, that's saying something.
Finally, we get our new Bachelorette — Andi Dorfman, whom we see in the most ridiculous clip package ripped from a bad '70s chick cop drama ever. Andi isn't even convincing — we watch her throwing punches as part of what appears to be her training regimen, and she looks like an eight-year-old kid playing patty cake. Andi wants to find love, though, and she seems slightly more sincere than Juan Pablo, so we can all breathe a sigh of relief — Andi may need to talk through her feelings more than necessary, but at least she gives a crap. Already the next season of “The Bachelorette” is a huge improvement, don't you think?
What did you think of how this season ended? Are you excited to have Andi as the new Bachelorette? And do you think Juan Pablo was a crappy Bachelor?
It seems pretty clear to me that JP was pissed off about how he was edited and the reaction at the “Girls Tell All” reunion. He just decided, “I ain’t talking.” If you want to spite The Bachelor because you feel you were unfairly represented, this would be the way to do it.
Also, what do we know about Nikki + JP? He could have already told her he loves her. They could be engaged. She seemed legitimately happy. I read the after school as plain-and-simple, JP saying “I’m taking my ball and going home.”
That pretty much sums up JP’s rationale.
But even before he knew everyone hated him last week, and all the girls agreed he was a bit of a douche, he still was stating how he had zero regets etc.
Personally I think he’s more taking his stupid homophobic comments out on the producers. He never said he had any problem with the edit, remember it was always the “stupid people behind computers and on the internet” etc.
It’s clear he was deceiving the producers with the promise of some big reveal, that he then denied for about 5 mins at the end with Chris, but why would Chris make that up?
I disagree that she looked “legitimately happy.” She looked legitimately miserable to me.
@JOBIN00 – You think he lied about a big surprise? I think he had a surprise planned and decided it wasn’t for the Bachelor’s cameras after “Women Tell All.” If you want evidence, he did make a veiled remark that “things changed” circa that episode. I think he was going to propose/say “I Love You”/etc and instead decided he wasn’t going to give them the satisfaction. Just part of him spiting The Bachelor.
Louie,
But there were two weeks between the Women Tell All and the Finale. The only thing he said changes was their plans as to where they would live, how they would maintain the relationship, etc.
Why would producers make up that JP had a “big surprise announcment” planned?
Even if he no longer wanted to make it after the Women Tell All, producers would have checked with him between WTA and the Finale to see if he still had some big surprise he wanted to share.
If they had any idea he was going to backout of his big surprise, then they wouldn’t have spent all night hyping it up, then waste even more TV time arguing about him having or not having a surprise.
Granted, it’s probably a fools errand to try to make any sense of JP’s ramblings, they are an incoherent mess 95% of the time.
Ultimately, you are mostly right though. JP is stubborn, was getting pissed with how everyone was reacting to him and how he was acting on the show (you can tell he was expecting cheers two weeks ago and tonight, the same that he got when he was announced as the bachelor), and decided to continue being a stubborn incoherent mess for the entire live interview.
JOBIN00,
I don’t really know what you’re saying. What are you accusing him of doing? I’m saying, flatly, that he had a surprise planned, told production as such, and then decided not to do it. When he said there were “changes” stemming from the WTA show, he was very vague (like he was on every other topic). It addressed moving plans, but easily could have been referencing everything else. It’s very, very feasible that those changes included the surprise. Are you saying he just lied about a surprise ever existing?
Also, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Nikki and him had a dust up relating to something that happened on TV. It would reset his timeline and, if he blamed the argument on production in some way, would be as good a reason as any to be vindictive toward the show last night.
Also, I take exception with “incoherent mess.” He said precisely nothing, but I think it was by design. He stuck to that plan no matter how many times he was poked and prodded, so I’ll accept “stubborn.” Still, there’s a difference between trying to say something and what he did.
Thinking more about this, the more I think it’s preposterous that it’s EXPECTED he propose. When Nikki approached him, they hadn’t had one second where they were monogamously dating. Not one second. The real mockery IS a proposal at the end, not what he did.
Just thought I’d throw this in — the rumor is that the “big change” two weeks ago is that Juan Pablo didn’t get offered a spot on “Dancing With the Stars” (which he likely expected). But ees okay.
Louie,
You said he changed his mind about having a big announcement after the Women Tell All. My point is that if he had this change of mine then, he should have told the producers before last night, so they wouldn’t go through the hype and BS of his non big announcement.
Though, maybe his “big surprise announcement” had nothing to do with anything relating to Nikki, and had everything to do with him expecting Dancing with the Stars nod.
I’m not saying he should have proposed, or told her he loved her. Only that if he didn’t have a “big surprise announcement” he should have just told the producers that much, because it just added to his jerkish interview responses last night.
Allow me to rephrase, JP wasn’t an babbling “incoherent mess” any more than he was during the entire season of the show. Sure he probably dialed up his non-answers to 11, but that’s what every conversation was with him, not just in interviews.
Just watched on my DVR & I’m with you 100% Louie, & while I’m no fan of Juan Pablo the way he & Nikkie were badgered in the after show (not to mention everyone deciding Claire’s insane blowup over being rejected was heroic) I think he was wise in telling the show to shove off.
I think JP’s his own man. He’s not giving into media pressure and that there is something alittle misunderstood in cultural translation this season. Claire’s 4am visit during what …the 3-4th week…to ‘swim’???? Just may have set a presidant. Serously, how is she surprised by his question! AND I respect the fact that he treats his relationship with Nikki with respect and privacy! Juan Pablo is his own man… I applaud this season!
Sure appeared Andi staged her ‘meltdown’ vying for the bachelorette spot…guess it worked. Not interested in watching.
I thought Clare was doing the same thing all season with how she spoke whimsically about love/relationships/everything.
Sharlene was the only interesting person to watch, and she’s too smart to sign up to be the bachelorettet.
Arrogant, condescending, entitled. There isn’t room in his heart for anyone else. He loves himself too much. What a “tool”. Nikki looked like she was being controlled.
Really? Andi is giving up a life fighting crime to be the next Bachelorette. She is as shallow as JP. Clare should be the next Bachelorette. Her exit after the final rose ceremony is the best in Bachelor history. She spoke for women everywhere!!!
Reconsider. Make Clare the next Bachelorette!!!
Cocoe,
Clare knew she was going home, and she decided the whole telling him off ahead of time. Notice how she couldn’t even muster any tears after the final rose ceremony, so she then had to turn away from the camera (fake tears are hard yo).
Clare was clearly gunning for the Bachelorette, everything that spewed from her mouth sounded like a cheesy eye rolling take on love. Does anyone actually talk like this?
Juan Pablo is a self involved asshat. It’s all about him and “what’s good for him.” He does not give a crap about anyone else. He is so vacant of emotion it’s scary. He never had anything of substance to say to anyone. Good luck to Nikki – I think she’s in for a major breakup with this douche.
I thought he would not have proposed to either Clare nor Nikki,but what he did at first by building up Clare’s love for him and then turned her down was not good. Then he never tell Nikki he liked her nor proposed to her. Someone should have slapped him on national tv. He would have deserved it. Kick his behind. He can’t speak proper english, he blames it on his accent and where he is from. I have couple choice words for him. I hope “The Bachelor” show will hold back anything they have to give him until he comes clean by speaking. Strip him of everything given from the show. He really is a player. He asked if he could keep Clare and Nikki. Big Waste
I love the bachelor! It is very cute and makes me relax. And I will always watch it. It was awkward to watch because the Host just seemed to be very pissed. Chris Harrison let his own feelings get in the game as well. As far as JP and Nikki goes, they are entitled to do whatever the heck they want. It is their lives. Yes, english might not be his strength, but he sure does have an opinion on how his own life should be ruled. And for that I applaud him. Way to go JP.
This season’s players were the kiss of death for the Bachelor Team. Booming Bachelor Nation era ending.
Personally, it pushed me over to not watching & wasting my time on this show again…done completely.
#bigbreakup #abouttimetomoveon
I wanted Renee to be the next Bachelorette, I think she deserves it more. I was disappointed to see it was Andi, but we’ll see how it goes, I’ll be watching.