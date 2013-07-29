‘The Bachelorette’: Is Brooks just not that into Des?

So, Drew loves Des blah blah blah. Chris loves Des blah blah blah. The show, in some respects, hits all the familiar benchmarks this week. “I love her more than I ever expected! I have no doubt that she’s the woman I’m going to marry!” Then, from Des, a slightly edited echo: “I can see a future with him! He’s so hot!” If you’ve seen one season of “The Bachelorette,” you can rest assured they’re working from the same script (which may or may not be literal) and it hardly needs repeating here. Basically, it’s all snuggling and romance in Antigua, at least until we have to deal with Brooks, aka Grumpy.
Drew and Chris get their time with Des (and those enticing fantasy suite passes). Des says she’s open to moving to Seattle for Chris and she’s okay with popping out pups for Drew. There’s a great deal of kissing, and if I had to choose between these two guys for Des, I’d say she seems comfortable but a little bored with Chris (the bad poet) and a little overwhelmed by Drew, who acts like he might spontaneously bite her head off like a female praying mantis after the deed is done. Not that it really matters, because most of her heart belongs to Brooks whether he likes it or not.
Alas, poor Des doesn’t know what’s coming. She is so glad she’s been able to spend this time in Antigua, so that all the relationships can become that much deeper! Except her relationship with Brooks, which is entirely one-sided.
Brooks sits down with Chris Harrison and admits his head is saying yes yes, but his heart is saying eh. It’s been nothing but amazing, but he forgets Des exists when she leaves the room. At this point, I can’t decide if Brooks is just cautious, if Brooks needs more time, or if he just doesn’t dig Des the way he needs to dig her. “Are you not sure, or are you telling me I’m not in love with this girl?” Chris Harrison asks.
Brooks replies, “Hmm. I don’t know.” So, no. Not in love.
Harrison suggests Brooks hang out with Des in the fantasy suite, because he’s really not ready for the show to go up in flames or watch Des jump off a hotel balcony. Finally, Brooks admits that if he doesn’t feel it yet, he’s not going to feel it. Chris Harrison is clearly in denial. “Are you 100 percent sure?” he squeaks, hoping against hope that Brooks will say, eh, you know, she looks like fun, let’s get married! Chris Harrison (for some reason, I just can’t call him Chris. Or Harrison. He is always Chris Harrison to me) asks Brooks to explain how he feels when he’s in love, in case he doesn’t know what that actually feels like. Brooks apparently associates love with pain, so I’m thinking he doesn’t.
Chris Harrison suggests Brooks is scarred by his parents’ divorce, but Brooks isn’t going down this path. Des ain’t it, Chris Harrison! Chris Harrison asks AGAIN if Brooks can clarify what’s going on in his twisty little head. Yeah, the more you push, the more he wants to go home.
Brooks is already preparing for the tears and heartache. I suspect he knows beyond a shadow of a doubt he was the frontrunner, as it was certainly clear enough to us as the audience, the other guys in the house, and, of course, Chris Harrison.
Chris Harrison tells Brooks he needs to man up and tell Des he doesn’t love her. He urges him to be honest and tell her what he’s feeling. Yes, rub salt in the wound! Drag it out! Tell her how you feel, so she feels really rotten! Then, hand her that “He’s Not That Into You Book” and a pint of Ben & Jerry’s. Maybe a bottle of booze.
Brooks knows he can’t force love, but it sucks to have to break up with someone he feels so strongly about and with whom he gets awesome paid vacations.
Des is like a little birdie about to run into traffic. Today will just be Brooks and I, enjoying the island sun! Holding hands! No stress! She would definitely say yes to a proposal! Hint, hint! But when she sees Brooks, she knows Something Is Wrong. Brooks wants to cry just looking at Des. WORST BREAK-UP EVER, Brooks. Worst. Break-up. Ever.
Rip off the Band-Aid! But no, he wants to tell Des how amazing she was initially (he’s over that now, of course) and how much he’s struggling (pssst, this is not about you, Brooks) and how happy he has been with her (not that he’s happy now). GET TO THE POINT.
Des tells Brooks she misses him every day. Brooks gets weepy, because he doesn’t miss her at all. And this is, of course, about him. Well, it’s a little about him. But I think the rule is that when you’re the one dumping someone, the dumpee is taking the brunt of it, so man the hell up.
Des, not being entirely stupid, starts crying, because even though Brooks can’t spit it out she gets the point. He tells her not to cry and holds her, which is probably comforting and infuriating for Des at the same time.
Just realized — she’s still sitting with her leg over his.
Des wants to know why this is happening now. He tells her it took him a long time to figure this out! And he knew he’d get killer frequent flyer miles to Antigua! She cries some more and tells him to stop touching her. Yeah, I think she’s moving from hurt to pissed at lightning speed, and I can’t blame her at all. She tells him she loves him. “Why didn’t you tell me that earlier?” Brooks squeaks, as if this would make a difference. Because she can’t, dumbass! Do you realize you’re on television at all?
There’s some sitting and some crying and some muttering. Des wants explanations. Don’t do it, Des! He explains he WANTS to be madly in love with her, but, you know, he’s not. She tells him she’s loved so hard and never been loved back! He wants so badly to hug her! Yeah, Brooks, I say let that go. Take your beating and slink away.
Also, you are SO not going to be the next “Bachelor,” Brooks.
“I don’t care that you just broke my heart. I love you,” Des says dolefully, her fake lashes heavy with tears. Brooks wants her to know he still cares for her, like a sister or a potted plant, I guess.
This is still going on. She doesn’t want to talk about it. Heck, I don’t want to watch it. At least when Des sends guys home, she pats them on the back and then ushers them into the limo. Stop hugging him, Des!
Brooks is surprised by how much Des loves him. He’s also surprised that after all this, he still didn’t want to leave her, but he had to eventually. BROOKS, STOP IT. Ah, never mind. He’s questioning himself.
Wait, more examining the wound! He wants to know why she was conflicted. She explains that she was saving her heart for HIM. Jeez, Brooks, stop stabbing the girl in the eye with an ice pick! He tells himself to shut up. Finally, Des tells him he needs to go. More hugging. More crying. Did we really need this in real time? I’m expecting an impromptu X-ray so we can see Des’ heart literally split in two as it happens. Des finally tells him to just leave so she can sit by herself. More hugging!
Finally, he takes off, and Des sits at the end of a pier. She cries. He cries. It’s the worst day of his life! Because, as we know, this is all about Brooks. Okay, I’m being mean. I’m glad he pulled the trigger now, as opposed to doing it later. Of course, I wish he had pulled the trigger a whole lot earlier, when she might have been able to bounce back and move on to another bachelor, but that’s asking too much, clearly.
So, the deed is done. What we sort of expected to happen has come to pass, and I really have no idea what could possibly happen next week. As she says, for her it’s over — as in, no more hunting for a husband on national TV. Maybe she can get really drunk, invite a few friends to hang with her in Antigua, and find some cabin boy to make her feel better. Unfortunately, I think that would be the basic cable version of “The Bachelorette.”
What do you think of what Brooks did?
Well, considering all the spoilers say they end up together…he must come back? It just doesn’t make sense for him & the show to do this. But alas, it is reality t.v. right?
I am glad I wasn’t the only one who saw Brooks as GAY ! Why couldn’t Des see that ?? LOL–He’s not into women period !
I disagree. If anyone is gay it is Drew!
I do not think Brooks is gay, and he’ll be back…. Watch ! Drew , I can hardly stomach, he’s such a nice guy, I know , but there is nothing sexy about him ….. Eeech !
Devastating. She said it all when she said it was over. Brooks was it for her; if it isn’t him, it is no one.
Brooks isn’t gone for good. That’s a guy in love, he just hasn’t realized it yet.
Totally agree, he will be back. Let’s just see if he is back for pity or for realizing he made a true mistake! Just didn’t have enough time!
How pathetic would that be.
Yup!
I agree brooks will be back and be on one knee and drew is not sexy
She is engaged to Brooks. He realizes how much he misses her and regrets leaving and comes back……all staged by producers.
Brooks does come back, Des loves him & he realizes he loves her too ….. My friend lives by his sister & knows they are together
So, I am writing this AFTER the ending. “Elle” you say your friend lives by his sister… and Brooks and Des are together?????????????????
I think Brooks needs just a little bit of therapy. This quite possibly is out of fear & goes back to his upbringing (parents divorce). And why is Des attracted to the only one who doesn’t follow her like a puppy/write her poetry. I guess I was the same way in my 20’s…and then you learn what is truly good for yourself.
Well put!
I totally and completely respect Brooks for what he did! It was crazy hard to do but he wants the best for her and if he isn’t 100% sure of where he is at, he can’t propose. She has done the same thing every week with the guys on the show–if she doesn’t feel 100% for them, no rose. And every week it is hard for that guy. Brooks will be back…I really think the thought of losing her altogether would be devastating to him and he’ll realize he really does love her
He did what he needed to do…it’s not about only her. He was confused about his feelings, hence the show….he did what they all do to each other…pluck and weed!, is he supposed to love and propose when or if he’s not in love!!! Disaster!! At least he was man enough to do it to her face and on camera!, although I do relate to her and feel her pain!!..and if he comes back she’s an idiot for taking him back….she will set herself up for pain, yet again!!
He is braver than I–I would have done all this drama in the fantasy suite when the cameras were off. One whole hour of two people crying and whispering–sooooooooooooooo boring and felt so intrusive for filming the drama for all to see. And boy was Brook’s hair long! Looked so bad. If he comes back, it is only because he gets to give her the expensive (free to him) ring from Neil Lane and gets the $50,000 bonus for being the final one and proposing. And her family gets that free trip.
Brooks is a Tool! Or maybe he has mental issues. Clearly something is wrong with him. He talks like he is still a child, & not a grown man. What a nut case!
If Des takes him back, & they are engaged it won’t last. Brooks has mental problems. She is way too good for him. I wish she was with Zak
Why didn’t Brooks leave a few weeks ago? Watching the show, he came across as distant to her. Maybe he’s bi-sexual? Clearly not fair to her.
Brooks was honest, authentic and real – what reality TV should be. I hope he is the next bachelor!
This whole thing was staged to add drama to attract more viewers.
this is the funniest review ever. thank you.
You are welcome. Thanks, @Loretta!
To Katie’s point, I don’t think it was staged; they can’t act that well.
I think Brooks is gay. Who uses so many words to express themselves and can’t keep their hands out of their hair. Hello, I’m just not feeling it, sorry. Or why go back on the show, just phone it in.
I agree with JOJO…I think he’s coming back. Not sure I want to watch in that case…I don’t like the guy…He just doesn’t have his life together. Des deserves better. My friend and I were texting, as we always do after the show…I think the show would be better if they started with fewer guys and drew the one on one dating out longer….I think that’s the best part of the show. But then again…I am 62 and love the romance !!!!
I suggest same number of guys but don’t cull the herd for two or three weeks. Then cut half. Then eliminate as before.
Juan Pablo should be the next Bachelor !! Just another observation, Brooks is a Mormon from SLC and Desiree has already expressed her feelings about living in CA….I don’t think she would like SLC.
I really like Brooks but not for Des. I am afraid for her. He is adorable. I too would fall for him. I think Brooks may be gay and doesn’t realize it. I felt that from the very beginning. I feel for him too. This journey has made him more confused and hopfully opened him up to finding out what is really going on with him. I hope he doesn’t do it at Des’s expense. I feel he will be back. :-/
Whether Brooks leaves the island or even the limo remains to be seen… but he is coming back. That’s why everything was out of whack episode-wise, this season. The Men Tell All episode is done after the overnts,and when they are down to the final TWO guys.
This scenario made them have two change it up re editing/televising. Chris Harrison must be loving it. Brooks comes back, and Des prob meets with each of the other two to tell them they can go home. Betcha! P.S. Brooks is prob much more sincere in his feelings than the other two, whether they realize it or not. He takes longer to fall (more realistically!)
but when he does, he prob falls harder. Brooks was guarding himself – that’s why he came around when she was finally able to say HE was the one. SHE knew all along it was him… HE didn’t. People seem to not take that into account on alot of these blogs.