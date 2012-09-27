The Beatles’ remasters finally set for vinyl release

#John Lennon #The Beatles
09.27.12 6 years ago

Beatlemania continues.

The acclaimed recent remasters of The Beatles” studio albums are finally making their debut on vinyl this fall.

The Fab Four’s studio catalog was remastered and made available on CD in 2009, and on iTunes at the end of 2010, but the vinyl versions took quite a bit longer to see the light of day. They’ll hit stores on November 12 — which leaves plenty of time for holiday shoppers.

The 14 albums to be re-released include such landmark sets as “Revolver,” “Sgt. Pepper”s Lonely Heart Club Band,” The White Album and more. John, Paul, George and Ringo will likely be sounding better than ever. 

The remasters will be found on 180-gram, audiophile quality vinyl with replicated artwork — including the cool poster from The White Album and the “Sgt. Pepper”s Lonely Heart Club Band”s” cutouts.

Each title will be available individually or as part of the massive box set limited to 50,000 copies worldwide. It will include a 252-page hardbound written by Kevin Howlett  featuring dozens of new photos which were not included in the 2009 CD booklets.

Are you planning on buying the Beatles catalog (again)?

